Power outages and road closures as polar blast brings snow, rain and gales to the South

The latest MetService Severe Weather Warnings as a cold blast moves up the country.

Thousands of homes have been left without power on one of the coldest days of the year as snow, heavy rain and gales swept much of the South Island, leaving widespread road closures.

Sleet fell early on Tuesday amid blustery weather in central Christchurch, while some residents in Taylors Mistake, Lyttelton, the Port Hills and other parts of the Banks Peninsula received a light dusting of snow.

Other parts of the city saw hail and strong winds rattling roofs and windows throughout the night, mirroring the wild weather seen across large swathes of the country.

As of about 9.30am, more than 2000 Orion customers were affected by power outages across the Banks Peninsula.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Richard Vance and his son George, 3, enjoying the snow at Victoria Park in the Port Hills above Christchurch.

Akaroa and the surrounding bays on the Banks Peninsula were among the affected areas.

Most of these areas had lost power just before 8am and were expected to be restored later on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Orion website.

As of 2pm, all but around 140 customers had had their power restored.

Orion spokeswoman Linda McGregor said there were reports of trees coming down on power lines across the network.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Snow has coated the Port Hills in Christchurch, here dusting the car park at Victoria Park.

There were also about 66 customers without power in the Lincoln area, a further 48 in Hornby and 191 across Burnside, Avonhead, Harewood, Halswell and Yaldhurst.

McGregor said these were also likely due to the wild weather, but crews would investigate.

Parts of the Mackenzie Country, Otago and Southland also saw a blanket of snow overnight.

ALANA TERRINAL/SUPPLIED Snow blanketed parts of Queenstown early on Tuesday morning.

Schools in the Queenstown area closed their doors for the day after heavy snow, and the opening of The Remarkables Ski Area was delayed due to strong winds and the access road being closed.

The ski resort had 25cm of new snow overnight, forcing staff to carry out avalanche work. Cardrona was also on hold.

MetService meteorologist April Clark said snow had been heaviest in parts of Southland and Otago.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Richard Vance and his children George, three, and Elina, six, enjoying the snow at Victoria Park in the Port Hills above Christchurch.

About 10cm of snow settled around the Ida Valley in Central Otago, which is about 400m above sea level.

Clark said snow was falling down to 100m and would be “disruptive” for people travelling on the roads.

Christchurch also had snow showers down to sea level, the squally weather worsening throughout the morning.

Christchurch City Council closed Grehan Valley Rd in Akaroa and Dyers Pass Rd in the Port Hills on due to snow and ice.

ALANA TERRINAL/SUPPLIED A thick layer of snow in a Queenstown car park overnight.

Dyers Pass Rd, from the Sign of the Takahe to Governors Bay Rd, was initially closed due to snow but reopened just after 9am.

Banks Peninsula residents were advised to avoid travel on snow-affected roads, unless essential. Anyone on snow-affected roads should be in a four-wheel drive, a council spokeswoman added.

The Okains Bay to Little Akaloa section of the Summit Rd and from Gebbies Pass was also closed, while the section between Okains Bay and Le Bons Bay faced closure.

Contractors cleared snow from the Summit Rd, Long Bay Rd and the road from Purau to Port Levy.

The cold front was expected to continue up the country throughout Tuesday, and so snowfall and low temperatures would ease in the deep South by the afternoon, Clark said.

NZTA/SUPPLIED Snow near the summit lookout on the Lindis Pass, which links the Mackenzie Basin with Central Otago.

She said Wellington and parts of the lower North Island would then feel the effects of the front, with strong gales and large swells expected later on Tuesday.

The icy blast also brought snow to the southern passes, causing several road closures. Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the Lewis Pass (State Highway 7) between Reefton on the West Coast and Hamner Springs was initially closed but it reopened at 10am.

In Tasman, SH60 at Takaka Hill had reopened but some black ice may be present and caution was being advised.

SUPPLIED Queenstown Airport was blanketed by snow on Tuesday morning.

In Otago, most of the major highways had initially been closed because of snow and ice but had since reopened. The only closure in the region was at SH87 between Kyeburn and Outram.

All highways in Southland had reopened by 2pm.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Locals take photographs of Akaroa Harbour from snow adorned hilltops on the Banks Peninsula.

An NZTA spokeswoman said while many of the highways across Otago and Southland had reopened since 10am, motorists should still take extreme care and be wary of pockets of ice in shaded areas.

A Queenstown Lakes District Council spokeswoman said the snowfall in the area had made driving conditions extreme, with road crews ploughing snow and gritting roads, and urged drivers to take care.

ALANA TERRINAL/SUPPLIED Snow blanketed this Queenstown property early on Tuesday morning.

In the North Island, a light dusting of snow had also fallen in the Waiouru area.

The wintry weather has been brought on by an active front followed by cold gale-force winds from the south and south-west which moved up the country overnight, a MetService spokesperson earlier said.

Weather watches for the possibility of severe gales and heavy snow are in force for parts of central and southern New Zealand, with the weather expected to bring bitterly cold conditions to much of the South Island, causing stress to livestock.

Snow is also forecast to affect many higher-level roads and passes making driving conditions hazardous.

People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts as conditions change.

Will Harvie/Stuff Snow blanketed cars in Mt Pleasant in the Port Hills in Christchurch on Tuesday.

MetService has several heavy snow watches in place. Taihape was among the watch with snow potentially approaching warning criteria above 700m until 5pm on Tuesday.

Same for the Tararua Range, the eastern hills of Wellington about the Remutaka and Orongorongo ranges, and the southeastern hills of Wairarapa with snow to 300m until 8pm.

NZTA/SUPPLIED/Stuff Snowfall along State Highway 8 just south of Twizel on Tuesday morning.

Several areas were also under a strong wind watch. Coastal parts of Hawke's Bay south of Napier and Wairarapa including the Tararua District could receive some severe southwest gales in exposed places until 9pm.

Wellington, Marlborough Sounds and Coastal Marlborough could expect southerly gales potentially becoming severe in exposed places during the same period.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Wet weather in the Wellington suburb of Eastbourne on Tuesday.

Further south, Christchurch and the Canterbury Plains were expected to have southwest gales likely becoming severe in exposed places near the coast until about 3pm, while North Otago, Dunedin and Clutha were expecting similar conditions until 2pm.

Several alpine routes across the country were also under road snowfall warnings. Napier-Taupo Rd (SH5) could see some snow showers near the summit and up to 1 centimetre of snow to settle on the road above 600m until 6pm.

The Desert Rd (SH1) was expected to receive a further 3 to 6cm of snow may settle on the road until 5pm, mainly about southern parts of the road, with some potential for light snow flurries to continue later into the evening.

Alden Williams/Stuff Fresh snow on Christchurch’s Port Hills on Tuesday.

Remutaka Hill Rd (SH2) could have 4 to 8cm of snow settle near the summit of the road, with lesser amounts down to 300 metres until 8pm.

An update on the road snowfall warnings was expected about 9pm

There are no Road Snowfall Warnings in force for Lewis Pass (SH7), Arthur's Pass (SH73), Porters Pass (SH73), Haast Pass (SH6), Lindis Pass (SH8), Crown Range Rd, Milford Rd (SH94), Dunedin to Waitati Highway (SH1).