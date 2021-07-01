Weather: Run of brilliant winter days through weekend for most areas, freezing mornings for some

After the wind and snow that started the week, nearly the whole country has a run of brilliant winter days to look forward to, with some places expecting their first fine weekends in a while.

Calm and clear conditions will also bring a sequence of sub-freezing mornings to some areas.

On Thursday morning, the coldest temperature recorded by MetService was -5.8 degrees Celsius at Pukaki Airport near Twizel. Queenstown got down to -4C, Alexandra to -3C, and Hamilton and Taupō to -1.5C. The coldest place in the North Island was Taumarunui, at -3.2C.

Barry Harcourt The winter storm that started the week is gone, and most of the country is in for several days of sunshine, although mornings will be chilly.

Christchurch stayed above 0C, but it’s expected to have a run of sub-zero mornings through to Monday, getting as low as -4C early Sunday.

Auckland had another cool start, with the central city dropping near 4C, although that was a few degrees warmer than Wednesday’s low of 1.3C. Whenuapai dropped to -0.8C on Thursday, marginally cooler than the -0.5C the day before.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Large waves crash over the road on Wellington’s south coast on Wednesday.

Hamilton dropped below freezing for the second morning in a row on Thursday, and is expected to have early morning lows around 0C through to Monday.

Central Wellington stayed above 8C early onThursday, but the comparative warmth came with showers. The sun is expected to come out during the day, and with dying southerlies a daytime high of 12C is expected.

The lowest temperature forecast for the next few days in the capital is 6C early Sunday, and highs are expected to reach 12C each day through to Sunday. The sun is forecast to shine on Saturday and Sunday – a pleasant change to the past few wet and windy weekends in the capital.

Gisborne isn’t expected to be quite as settled as most of New Zealand, with a chance of isolated showers on Friday and Saturday. Some parts of the country are also likely to have early and late cloud or fog.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Snow on the Banks Peninsula on Tuesday morning. The winter storm passed through quickly, and most of the country now looks to be in for a run of brilliant winter days.

A ridge of high pressure was moving onto the country, bringing mostly clear skies, MetService meteorologist Andrew James said. Along with the long winter nights, those conditions would lead to the cold overnight temperatures for many areas.

“It’s looking like quite a few days of cool and clear and pretty calm weather,” James said. “The high pressure persists right through the weekend, until a front reaches the far south of the South Island.”

MetService is forecasting Auckland will stay dry until some rain on Tuesday, and there should be plenty of sunshine, with highs of 14C or 15C, and lows around 5C or 4C.

The forecast for Christchurch is showing a run of sunny days, until cloud starts dominating on Wednesday. Daytime highs are expected to get to only about 10C through to Sunday, with some warming after that.

There’s plenty of sunshine in the forecast for Dunedin, until rain develops on Tuesday, and while mornings will be chilly they’re expected to stay a few degrees above freezing. Daytime highs are forecast to warm from 11C on Thursday to 13C on Monday.