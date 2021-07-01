'Substantial' weather variability in coming months, risk of more heavy rainfall events

Flooding in the Oxford, Ashley and Okuku areas in North Canterbury.

New Zealand looks to be in for a period of “substantial” weather variability, with a risk of more heavy rainfall events similar to those that brought flooding to Gisborne and Canterbury in the past month or so.

In its seasonal climate outlook for the next three months, published on Thursday, Niwa pointed to a neutral background state for the El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) global climate cycle likely being an important factor in the climate from July to September.

”NZ’s weather patterns are expected to feature substantial week-to-week variability over the coming months, owing to an ENSO neutral state in the tropical Pacific Ocean,” Niwa said.

Niwa Niwa's rainfall guidance for the three months from July to September.

It also said that ENSO neutral state was likely to allow for “plenty” of weather variability, which may result in changeable air pressure, temperature and rainfall regimes.

”Air pressure is predicted to be lower than normal in the New Zealand region, particularly to the west of the country. This is expected to be associated with more westerly and northeasterly quarter winds than normal through the season.”

Periodic heavy rainfall events remained possible during coming months, particularly in eastern areas, Niwa said.

Niwa Niwa temperature guidance for the next three months.

“Some of the heavy rain events could be a result of atmospheric rivers making landfall in New Zealand, similar to the recent Canterbury and Gisborne flooding events.

“It is not possible to predict specific extreme weather events months in advance, however.”

Niwa sees almost no chance for below-average temperatures anywhere in the country during the next three months, with temperatures slightly more likely to be above average than near average.

Hoana Forrester Flooding in Tokomaru Bay during June.

It also put the chance of below-average rainfall for most of the country at just 25 per cent, rising to 30 per cent in coastal Canterbury and east Otago, but Niwa has just low-medium confidence in that rainfall guidance.

“With ENSO neutral conditions still in control, New Zealand’s climate drivers will operate on shorter timescales (ie changing quickly). This will likely lead to more variability and uncertainty in weather patterns over the course of the season,” Niwa said.

Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, Wairarapa, coastal Canterbury and east Otago are the areas identified as having “a chance for occasional heavy rainfall events that can elevate the risk for flooding”.