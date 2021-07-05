Chilly start causes slippery conditions throughout the South Island

A webcam captures Lake Rotoiti near St Arnaud about 8am on Monday morning. The temperature had dropped to -9.4 degrees overnight.

A frosty start throughout the South Island has prompted warnings from emergency services for drivers to take extra care after many roads were affected by ice, causing at least six crashes.

The crashes came after the Nelson region woke to a heavy frost on Monday – with St Arnaud recording an overnight low of minus 9.4 degrees Celsius, the second lowest temperature in the country, behind Waiouru which dropped to minus 11.2C.

Blenheim had a chilly -5C overnight, and Nelson and Takaka Hill both dropped to minus 1C.

It was also a chilly start for Cantabrians, as the temperature dropped to 0.3C overnight in Christchurch, slightly warming to 3C as of 9am.

Twizel plummeted to minus 8C overnight, reaching minus 6C at 9am. Timaru recorded minus 3.5C, Ashburton 6.7C, Dunedin 4.3C, Queenstown minus 0.8C and Wānaka 7.4C.

The freezing start brought with it a slew of ice warnings for several roads and caused a string of crashes.

The first, in the Tasman area, happened about 5.50am when a car went off the road and crashed into a bank along the Coastal Highway, about 300m north of Maisey Rd.

The driver, the car’s only occupant, was uninjured and contractors helped get the car off the road, a police spokeswoman said.

Nelson has had a run of frosty starts, but a new front arriving Tuesday will bring that to an end.

The second crash happened about 7.10am on the Moutere Highway, between George Harvey Rd and Neudorf Rd. No serious injuries were reported.

Icy conditions were a factor and the Tasman District Council was called to spread grit on the road, a spokeswoman said as she urged people to take care.



Council spokesman Chris Choat said workers had been heading out every day to spread grit on roads due to frosts, but had started even earlier on Monday due to the “extraordinarily cold” temperatures.

It was so cold the workers had to chip up ice on the driveway to even get the trucks out.

Grit only added 10 per cent extra traction, so people still had to take extra care on the roads, he warned.

“People need to be extremely aware of the driving conditions and drive accordingly.”

After days of heavy frosts, the chilly starts are set to come to an end, MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said.

High pressure had led to clear days and frosty mornings in recent days, but a new front moving in from the Tasman Sea will bring stronger winds and rain arriving Tuesday, he said.

“Nelson is in the firing line a little bit for this next weather system.”

Several road ice warnings have been issued across Canterbury on Monday morning as temperatures in the Garden City plummeted to 0.3C overnight.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Brent Dunn said there had been at least six crashes between Canterbury and Tasman because of icy conditions early on Monday.

He said all the crashes so far were minor “slide-offs” and there had been no serious injuries.

Road officials issued several warnings for Canterbury because of widespread black ice, particularly in shaded areas.

The speed limit on State Highway 1 (SH1) near the Tram Rd underpass in Kaiapoi, North Canterbury was temporarily reduced to 50kmh.

SH75 between Tai Tapu and Akaroa, SH8 between Omarama and Fairlie, Dyers Rd in Bromley, Christchurch and SH73 in Kirwee and West Melton were all affected by ice and contractors were working to grit many of the routes early on Monday morning.

In Otago, SH87 between Kyeburn and Outram had a warning for icy conditions.

A Queenstown Lakes District Council spokeswoman said many of the roads in the area were “mostly dry” but motorists should be aware of loose grit and patches of ice, particularly over the Crown Range Rd, which links Queenstown and Wānaka.

Motorists were being warned of ice throughout the Queenstown Lakes District early on Monday.

Motorists were also being asked to take extra care around Hāwea and Glenorchy, where temperatures had plummeted below freezing overnight.

“Remember that conditions can change quickly, especially around daybreak. Take your time, be patient and watch those shaded areas, bridge decks and corners”.