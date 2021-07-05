Weather: Snow, frosty temperatures and wet, windy weather on the way

The latest MetService national forecast shows a band of wind and rain moving over the country this week.

Possible heavy snow, frigid morning temperatures and wet, windy conditions are set to cause a mixed-bag of weather this week.

On Monday, Waiouru in the central North Island woke to some cold conditions with a low of minus 11.2​ degrees Celsius at 6am. Some chilly temperatures are set to linger, especially in the lower South Island with snow forecast on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

MetService is also warning of some wet and windy weather on the way that’s due to a front which has moved across from the Tasman Sea. It’s expected to move northwards across the South Island on Tuesday.

The wintry weather system will bring heavy rain and strong gales to some areas as it passes over Aotearoa, and MetService has issued a range of weather watches and warnings as a result.

READ MORE:

* Weather: 'Extremely cold', frosty start to the week with a drop to -11.2C in central North Island

* Chilly start causes slippery conditions throughout the South Island

* New Zealand experiences the hottest June on record

* Frozen pipes prevent playgroup near Timaru



John Bisset/Stuff Snow is on the way for the lower South Island this week. (File photo)

A heavy rain warning is in place for Fiordland, north of Breaksea Sound, from 11pm Monday to 11am Tuesday. Another rain warning is in place for the ranges of Westland and south of Otira, between 8am-10pm Tuesday.

A strong wind warning is in place for the Canterbury High Country from 11pm Monday until 11pm Tuesday. Severe gale north to northwesterlies are expected in exposed places, with gusts reaching up to 130kmh.

MetService MetService has issued severe weather watches and warnings for rain, wind and snow as another wintry weather system passes over Aotearoa.

A further strong wind warning is in place for Wellington, Wairarapa, and south of Featherston from 2pm Tuesday to 2am Wednesday.

A range of heavy rain watches are also in place, including for the Canterbury Headwaters and south of Arthur’s Pass from 8am-10pm Tuesday.

A heavy rain watch is in place for the Otago Headwaters from 3am-3pm Tuesday. As well as for the Nelson ranges, west of Motueka, from 5pm-11pm Tuesday. MetService said that thunderstorms were also possible alongside a brief period of heavy rain for the Nelson ranges area.

Strong wind watches are in place for inland parts of Otago from 3pm Monday to 3pm Tuesday, as well as Southland west and north of Mossburn, also Fiordland, from 9am Monday to 11am Tuesday.

Further wind watches are in place for Marlborough, from 9am-11pm Tuesday, and Taranaki, south of the mountain, as well as northern parts of Whanganui, and Taihape from 6pm Tuesday to 6am Wednesday.

A heavy snow watch is in place for Fiordland south of Dusky Sound from 9pm Tuesday to 6am Wednesday. Another heavy snow watch is in force for northern parts of Southland, and southern parts of Otago, from 2am-8am Wednesday.

MetService stated online that snow was forecast to lower to 100 metres overnight on Tuesday and could become heavy at times.

For much of Westland there is a moderate risk of thunderstorms during Tuesday afternoon and evening, and for Buller and northwest Nelson there is a moderate risk of thunderstorms during the evening and at night.