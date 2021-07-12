Surface flooding, rapid river rise, as 'significant' rainfall hits Northland

Heavy rain and strong wind will batter Northland throughout the rest of Monday and overnight as well, and chilly winter mornings will continue this week.

Parts of Northland have been hit by surface flooding after “significant” rainfall, with some weather stations recording close to half a month’s worth of rain in less than a day.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said there was a heavy rain warning in place for Northland until 11pm on Monday and a strong wind warning until early Tuesday.

Heavy rain started in the region on Sunday afternoon and continued through the morning.

Northern Regional Council/Supplied The Kaeo River had risen rapidly on Monday morning as heavy rain fell in Northland.

A weather station near the Bay of Islands had recorded 104 millimetres of rain from about lunchtime Sunday to 8am Monday.

READ MORE:

* Frosty start to the week as temperatures plummet to -7.6C in the south

* Rain and cold over much of New Zealand as 'messy week' of weather settles in

* Heavy rain and strong winds for much of New Zealand in the coming week, caused by low pressure in North Tasman Sea



An average rainfall in Whangārei for the month of July was 198mm, Little said.

“It’s a bit more than I thought, but the amount of rain that has already fallen at some stations is essentially half a month’s rainfall.”

Rosa Woods/Stuff Heavy rain is expected to continue on Monday in Northland. (File photo)

In the 18 hours to 10am, Kerikeri Airport’s weather station recorded 53mm.

“It is certainly significant and will no doubt lead to surface flooding, and streams and rivers will rise quite rapidly.”

Little said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if there was flooding in some parts.

A Northern Regional Council webcam set up at Kaeo River showed it has risen rapidly throughout the morning.

Far North District Council said heavy rain and floods had “forced” the closure of its Kaeo service centre and library on Monday.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

On Monday afternoon, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency issued a warning to motorists in the area to drive to the conditions.

Northland journey manager Wayne Sharplin said there was already low-level surface flooding around State Highway 10 near Kaeo, and more heavy rain was expected into the evening.

“We urge all road users to take particular care and be prepared for unexpected disruptions on the road network.”

A minor slip, approximately five cubic metres in size, had already fallen on State Highway 11 between Opua and Kawakawa.

Further slips could create a hazard, Sharplin said, as well as severe gales.

“Strong wind gusts could damage trees, power lines and unsecured structures.

“People should plan ahead by checking the forecast before heading out, and keeping an eye on our website, particularly those driving high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.”

Sharplin said the agency would be actively monitoring the ongoing weather and maintenance crews were ready to go if needed.

On social media, Civil Defence Northland warned residents to watch out for heavy rain around the eastern hills and “severe gales” on the east coast.

“This will all be accompanied [by] four-metre swells and higher than normal water levels. Please keep up to date with the latest weather information through MetService New Zealand.”

The rest of the country was “relatively fine”, Little said, although there was a strong wind warning and heavy rain watch also in place for Great Barrier Island.

Strong wind watches are in place for Auckland, north of Whangaparāoa and the Coromandel Peninsula.

Road snowfall warnings are in place for Lindis Pass, Crown Range Rd and Milford Rd in the South Island.

Many places had a frosty start, with some bitterly cold temperatures, Little said.

The coldest temperature recorded on Monday morning for the North Island was Raetihi, near Whanganui, at -4.7 degrees Celsius at 8 and 9am.

The next coldest was Taumarunui in Waikato, reaching -4.6C at 8am.

In the South Island, Mt Cook aerodrome reached -7.7C in the hour to 9am and Christchurch was -4.9C at 7am.