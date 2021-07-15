MetService issues red warning as heavy rain expected on parts of the West Coast

Severe weather warnings for both wind and rain cover much of New Zealand, with remarkable rainfall volumes forecast for Buller and northern Westland.

MetService has issued its third ever red warning as a deluge is expected to batter parts of the West Coast.

An active front was moving eastwards across southern and central New Zealand late on Thursday and into Saturday, MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said.

The front was expected to bring heavy rain for western areas, and northerly gales for many parts of central New Zealand.

The rain was expected to cause dangerous river conditions, significant flooding and slips, triggering a red warning for Buller and Westland north of Fox Glacier between 9pm Thursday and 6am Saturday.

“The West Coast is known to receive large amounts of rainfall but in this case the amount and persistence of heavy rain forecast is at the tipping point to where we could see significant impacts for communities and transport links on the West Coast,” Ferris said.

Those planning to travel in the Westland and Buller areas during this time were urged to keep up to date with the latest information from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, especially as many families were expected to be travelling during the school holiday period.

“We are asking people to act now to keep themselves and their whānau safe and to heed the advice of authorities ... please share this information with anyone you know travelling in the region.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff A deluge is expected to batter parts of the West Coast late on Thursday and into Saturday. (File photo)

Red warnings are reserved for only the most extreme weather events and the decision is made in consultation with local civil defence and emergency management.

The last red warning was issued in late May, when many parts of Canterbury was devastated by flooding and a regional state of emergency was announced.

Buller and Westland north of Fox Glacier were expected to receive up to 380 millimetres of rain about the ranges and up to 200mm about the coast with peak rates of 30mm per hour on Friday afternoon. Thunderstorms were also possible on Friday and early Saturday.

“This rain is expected to cause dangerous river conditions and significant flooding. Slips and floodwaters are likely to disrupt travel, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities,” a MetService spokesperson said.

Heavy rain warnings were also issued in the following areas:

Nelson west of Motueka from 6am Friday until 1pm Saturday

Westland south of Fox Glacier between 9pm Thursday and 9pm Friday

Western ranges of Marlborough including the Richmond and Bryant ranges from 4pm Friday to 10am Saturday

The headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers from the Rakaia river northwards from 11pm Thursday to 4am Saturday

The headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers between Mt Cook and the Rakaia river from 4am Friday to 1am Saturday.

The front was expected to bring strong wind gusts to many areas across the country, triggering several strong wind warnings.

Taranaki could expect severe northerly gales of up to 120kmh in exposed places from 8pm Friday to 3pm Saturday.

Marlborough was expected to be hit by strong winds between 1pm Friday and 8am Saturday, while Wellington and Wairarapa south of Featherston could have severe gales of 140kmh in exposed places from 3pm Friday until 11am Saturday.

A slew of heavy rain and strong wind watches had also been issued for northwestern parts of the South Island and central parts of the North Island.

A further update on the severe weather forecasts were expected at 9pm on Thursday.