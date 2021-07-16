Evacuations as flooding hits Buller district, locals urged to get grab bags ready

The Buller River in flood about 2pm, as authorities declare a state of emergency in the West Coast region.

Flooding has forced dozens of residents in low-lying parts of Westport, on the West Coast, to evacuate their homes, while others are being urged to prepare grab bags in case the situation worsens overnight.

A local state of emergency has been declared in the Buller region after MetService issued a red weather warning.

The weather put the wider West Coast on flood alert, with roads closed and residents near Westport’s Buller River asked to leave their homes.

Send pictures and videos to newstips@stuff.co.nz

People in the following areas were asked to voluntarily evacuate before nightfall: Gladstone St and Russell St intersection and nearby areas, Colvin St and Rintoul St, Menzies St, Roebuck St, Bentham St, Disraeli St, and the Westport Domain area.

READ MORE:

* Warnings in place as heavy rain, possible severe gales expected to travel up the country this weekend

* Thunderstorm watch: 100,000 lightning strikes across the country

* Warning as waves up to 10 metres high threaten Coast; snow and gales to strike



Police and New Zealand Land Search and Rescue staff were door knocking in affected areas to inform people of the voluntary evacuation order. Evacuation centres had been established at South School in Westport and the Top Ten Holiday Park in Carters Beach.

An Urban Search and Rescue squad were sent to the Coast in case there is a need for rapid assessments of storm damage.

Response coordinator Mike Bowden said Fire and Emergency New Zealand was “front-footing support” for the West Coast and was ready for potential escalation anywhere in the upper South Island.

The NZ Defence Force had also sent 14 personnel and seven vehicles from Burnham to help evacuate homes in Buller.

Peter Meecham Jenny Thomas outside her house on Menzies St in Westport, where she has been asked to evacuate for the first time in 33 years.

In its latest update, Buller Emergency Management said residents should have grab bags ready for everyone in their family overnight in case the situation worsened.

“Each bag should have warm clothes, a bottle of water, snacks, copies of important documents and photo ID.

“Remember any medications you might need and keep your first aid kit, torch, radio and batteries somewhere you can grab them in a hurry.”

Buller mayor Jamie Cleine said a local state of emergency had been declared “to allow the emergency services to swing into action in daylight hours”. The district's Emergency Operations Centre opened on Friday morning.

He said residents in north Buller should also evacuate as a tidal surge about 4am on Saturday could lead to waves taller than 6 metres inundating the coastline.

Peter Meecham Westport resident Brianna Fox takes the essentials as she evacuates the family home in Menzies St.

“If possible go and stay with family and friends on higher ground. Move pets to a safe place and move stock to higher ground. If you have to leave, take your pets with you. If it’s not safe for you, it’s not safe them.”

Jenny Thomas had lived at the corner of Menzies and Roebuck streets for 33 years, and said she had never been evacuated until Friday.

“But it’s been worse ... we’ve had kayakers.

“[I’m] totally not worried. The only thing that’d worry me is my stamp collection, but that’s up high.”

For Brianna Fox on Menzies St, surface flooding was already starting to cover the ground outside her home before darkness fell.

Peter Meecham Westport resident Alison Fox takes warm clothes and a suitcase as she evacuates her home.

She was “worried a little bit”, particularly by the rising river.

“We used to have this on a regular basis. The fact we are the lowest point on the block means we know what to do.”

Rachel Hill, who lives at a neighbouring property, was preparing to go to her mother’s house on Domett St.

“We’re just picking everything up and putting it up high.

“We’re hoping everything will be safe, but it’s an unknown at this stage.”

Supplied/Creative Imagery by Anita Kay The Buller River is at full flow at Wesport on Friday afternoon.

Hill said their biggest worry was the next high tide, due about 4am.

At Westport South School, which was being used as an evacuation centre, volunteers were laying down mattresses in the school library for a handful of evacuees.

Lois Dahlberg lives on Gladstone St in the north part of town, and said she left as a precaution after Ccivil Defence staff knocked on her door and asked her if she wanted to stay.

“We had a flood down here about three years ago – a cyclone. [There was] water up to my knees.”

Peter Meecham Police and LandSar staff talk to Westport resident Alison Fox as she evaluates the family home in Menzies St.

Dahlberg said she did not want to experience that again, and she worried about whether she would be able to get out if the waters rose.

“It’s different if you live alone. I’ve got two artificial knees.”

She had been a South School student herself as a young girl, and did not expect to be back again so soon.

“It’s only been 60 years or so.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Flooding has closed the state highway at Inangahua between Reefton and Murchison on the West Coast.

Maureen Rowse said half of Scanlon Place, where she lived, tended to flood in heavy rain.

“If the rain keeps going, as they say it’s going to, it’ll get worse.”

Rowse said she was worried about her cat back home, and hoped he had been able to find shelter.

Cleine said it was a one-in-50-year flood, but was tracking towards a one-in-100-year flood.

Peter Meecham Flooding in the Reefton Cemetery on Friday.

“It is potentially a significant event,” he said.

Cleine left an annual meeting of the nation's mayors in Blenheim on Friday morning and returned to the West Coast for what was shaping up to be “quite an unusual event”.

“To get a red weather event – it pays to be there.”

Niwa’s principal scientist for natural hazards and hydrodynamics, Graeme Swift, said it looked like a “potentially serious situation” in Westport.

Samuel J Smith/Supplied The Buller River is at a high level at Hawks Crag in the lower Buller Gorge on Friday afternoon.

Swift has studied the Buller River for about 20 years.

“The Buller River has flooded the town in the past. It washed a hotel out to sea in the 1800s.”

He said floods could strand Westport on an island between the Buller and Orowaiti rivers.

“That can happen when the Buller River is very high as it looks like may be happening later [on Friday].”

Chrystal Spittal Residents in low-lying areas of Westport are being asked to leave their homes for higher ground as heavy rain causes flooding, including raising the level of the Buller River, pictured.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said State Highway 73 from Otira to Kumara Junction was initially closed due to a slip at Rocky Point, but crews had the slip cleared and the road reopened just before 6.30pm.

State Highway 6 between Westport and Punakaiki was closed because of a slip at Meybille Bay and at Inangahua due to high river levels. An update on the road was expected at 9am on Saturday.

More than 100mm of rain had battered parts of Westland and Buller overnight, MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parkes said.

Supplied Buller mayor Jamie Cleine says the weather event is tracking towards becoming a one-in-100-year flood. (File photo)

Up to 400mm of rain was expected over 24 hours, while coastal areas were likely to get between 150mm to 200mm.

“It is much more than our usual heavy rain warnings,” she said.

Rainfall was also expected in the east of the South Island, including Christchurch and would continue through until Sunday.

“We are going to see some spill over from the west to the east that will come in waves throughout the day,” Parkes said.

MetService Severe weather warnings for both wind and rain cover much of New Zealand, with remarkable rainfall volumes forecast for Buller and northern Westland.

In addition to the red warning, heavy rain warnings were in place through western Marlborough, Nelson, Westland south of Fox Glacier, as well as the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes.

Parts of the North Island were also under a heavy rain watch, including northern Taranaki from 9pm, Wellington from 3am, and Tararua Range from 6am on Saturday.

A strong wind warning was in place for Marlborough, Wellington, Wairarapa south of Featherston, and Taranaki.

Severe north to northwest gales were forecast, reaching up to 120kmh in exposed places and 140kmh in Wellington.