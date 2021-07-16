Mandatory evacuations as West Coast's Buller River rises due to heavy rain

The Buller River in flood about 2pm, as authorities declare a state of emergency in the West Coast region.

Evacuations are now mandatory for parts of Westport and surrounding areas as heavy rain continues to lash the northern West Coast.

A local state of emergency has been declared in the Buller region after MetService issued a red weather warning.

Buller mayor Jamie Cleine, speaking after a 9pm briefing, said residents who were earlier asked to leave their homes voluntarily were now required to leave as the Buller River continued to rise.

Affected residents included those on the fringes of Carters Beach, Snodgrass, and the following areas in Westport: Gladstone St and Russell St intersection and nearby areas. Colvin St and Rintoul St, Menzies St, Roebuck St, Bentham St, Disraeli St and Westport Domain Area.

He estimated between 400 and 600 residents were affected by mandatory evacuations.

Police, Land Search and Rescue, and Defence Force personnel were going door-to-door to notify people who needed to leave.

“They can either go to friends and families that they know are outside of the zones ... we now have about seven welfare centres around town.

“We know the Buller River is continuing to rise. It has gone through its 10.8-metre alarm level and it's currently rising at about 150 millimetres an hour. At levels at sort of 11m it starts to become problematic for the town and some of the road.”

Peter Meecham Westport resident Alison Fox takes warm clothes and a suitcase as she evacuates her home.

He said there was a “fairly high confidence” of a significant event.

“We know our river is full and so any further rain in the catchment is not going to be helpful. We know we have a high tide at 4am, so again we reiterate that period between midnight and 4am is our highest concern period at this stage.”

Cleine said the situation was a one in 50 or 100-year event.

There were also concerns about a storm surge predicted to coincide with high tide between 3am and 4am.

“They're talking ... 6m waves potential, so that has a high likelihood of affecting those coastal properties that routinely are under threat in those conditions.”

Such areas previously included villages north of Westport, including Ngakawau, Granity and Hector.

Peter Meecham Jenny Thomas outside her house on Menzies St in Westport, where she has been asked to evacuate for the first time in 33 years.

“We’ve identified where we think the flooding, the highest risk areas are, and we’re asking them to leave and if everybody can do that then that keeps everyone safe and that's what we want.”

An Urban Search and Rescue squad was sent to the Coast in case there was a need for rapid assessments of storm damage.

Response coordinator Mike Bowden said Fire and Emergency New Zealand was ready for potential escalation anywhere in the upper South Island.

The NZ Defence Force had also sent 14 personnel and seven vehicles from Burnham to help evacuate homes in Buller.

Cleine said a local state of emergency was declared earlier on Friday “to allow the emergency services to swing into action in daylight hours”. An emergency operations centre opened on Friday morning.

Supplied Buller mayor Jamie Cleine says the weather event is tracking towards becoming a one-in-100-year flood. (File photo)

Jenny Thomas had lived at the corner of Menzies and Roebuck streets for 33 years, and said she had never been evacuated until Friday.

“But it’s been worse ... we’ve had kayakers.

“[I’m] totally not worried. The only thing that’d worry me is my stamp collection, but that’s up high.”

For Brianna Fox on Menzies St, surface flooding was already starting to cover the ground outside her home before darkness fell.

Peter Meecham Westport resident Brianna Fox takes the essentials as she evacuates the family home in Menzies St.

She was “worried a little bit”, particularly by the rising river.

“We used to have this on a regular basis. The fact we are the lowest point on the block means we know what to do.”

Rachel Hill, who lives at a neighbouring property, was preparing to go to her mother’s house on Domett St.

“We’re just picking everything up and putting it up high.

“We’re hoping everything will be safe, but it’s an unknown at this stage.”

Supplied/Creative Imagery by Anita Kay The Buller River is at full flow at Wesport on Friday afternoon.

Hill said their biggest worry was the next high tide, due about 3.35am.

At Westport South School, which was being used as an evacuation centre, volunteers were laying down mattresses in the school library for a handful of evacuees.

Lois Dahlberg lives on Gladstone St in the north part of town, and said she left as a precaution after Ccivil Defence staff knocked on her door and asked her if she wanted to stay.

“We had a flood down here about three years ago – a cyclone. [There was] water up to my knees.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Police and LandSar staff talk to Westport resident Alison Fox as she evaluates the family home in Menzies St.

Dahlberg said she did not want to experience that again, and she worried about whether she would be able to get out if the waters rose.

“It’s different if you live alone. I’ve got two artificial knees.”

She had been a South School student herself as a young girl, and did not expect to be back again so soon.

“It’s only been 60 years or so.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Flooding has closed the state highway at Inangahua between Reefton and Murchison on the West Coast.

Maureen Rowse said half of Scanlon Place, where she lived, tended to flood in heavy rain.

“If the rain keeps going, as they say it’s going to, it’ll get worse.”

Rowse said she was worried about her cat back home, and hoped he had been able to find shelter.

Niwa’s principal scientist for natural hazards and hydrodynamics, Graeme Swift, said it looked like a “potentially serious situation” in Westport.

Samuel J Smith/Supplied The Buller River is at a high level at Hawks Crag in the lower Buller Gorge on Friday afternoon.

Swift has studied the Buller River for about 20 years.

“The Buller River has flooded the town in the past. It washed a hotel out to sea in the 1800s.”

He said Westport could become an island between the Buller and Orowaiti rivers.

“That can happen when the Buller River is very high as it looks like may be happening later [on Friday].”

Chrystal Spittal Residents in low-lying areas of Westport are being asked to leave their homes for higher ground as heavy rain causes flooding, including raising the level of the Buller River, pictured.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said State Highway 73 from Otira to Kumara Junction was initially closed due to a slip at Rocky Point, but reopened just before 6.30pm.

State Highway 6 between Westport and Punakaiki was closed because of a slip at Meybille Bay and at Inangahua due to high river levels, while SH7 was closed at the Stillwater underpasses, east of Greymouth, due to flooding. An update was expected at 9am on Saturday.

More than 100mm of rain had battered parts of Westland and Buller overnight, and more was to come through the weekend, MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parkes said.

“It is much more than our usual heavy rain warnings,” she said.

Rainfall was also expected in the east of the South Island, including Christchurch and would continue through until Sunday.

“We are going to see some spill over from the west to the east that will come in waves throughout the day,” Parkes said.

MetService Severe weather warnings for both wind and rain cover much of New Zealand, with remarkable rainfall volumes forecast for Buller and northern Westland.

In addition to the red warning, heavy rain warnings were in place through western Marlborough, Nelson, Westland south of Fox Glacier, as well as the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes.

Parts of the North Island were also under a heavy rain watch, including northern Taranaki from 9pm, Wellington from 3am, and Tararua Range from 6am on Saturday.

A strong wind warning was in place for Marlborough, Wellington, Wairarapa south of Featherston, and Taranaki.

Severe north to northwest gales were forecast, reaching up to 120kmh in exposed places and 140kmh in Wellington.