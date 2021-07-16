Police going door to door to warn residents as flooding hits Buller district

The Buller River in flood about 2pm, as authorities declare a state of emergency in the West Coast region.

Residents in low-lying areas of Westport on the West Coast are being told to evacuate before nightfall as heavy rain and flooding prompts a local state of emergency.

Heavy rain has put the wider West Coast on flood alert, with roads closed and evacuation plans being prepared for residents near Westport’s Buller River.

People in the following areas were asked to voluntarily evacuate before nightfall: Gladstone St and Russell St intersection and nearby areas, Colvin St and Rintoul St, Menzies St, Roebuck St, Bentham St, Disraeli St, and the Westport Domain area.

Police and New Zealand Land Search and Rescue staff were door knocking in affected areas informing people of the voluntary evacuation order. Evacuation centres were being established at South School in Westport and the Top Ten Holiday Park in Carters Beach.

Peter Meecham Jenny Thomas outside her house on Menzies St in Westport, where she has been asked to evacuate for the first time in 33 years.

Buller mayor Jamie Cleine said a local state of emergency had been declared “to allow the emergency services to swing into action in daylight hours”. The district's Emergency Operations Centre opened on Friday morning.

He said residents in north Buller should also evacuate as a tidal surge at 4am on Saturday could lead to waves taller than 6 metres inundating the coastline.

“If possible go and stay with family and friends on higher ground. Move pets to a safe place and move stock to higher ground. If you have to leave, take your pets with you. If it’s not safe for you, it’s not safe them.”

Peter Meecham Westport resident Brianna Fox takes the essentials as she evacuates the family home in Menzies St.

Jenny Thomas had lived at the corner of Menzies and Roebuck streets for 33 years, and said she had never been evacuated until Friday.

“But it’s been worse ... we’ve had kayakers.

“[I’m] totally not worried. The only thing that’d worry me is my stamp collection, but that’s up high.”

For Brianna Fox on Menzies St, surface flooding was already starting to cover the ground outside her home.

Peter Meecham Westport resident Alison Fox takes warm clothes and a suitcase as she evacuates her home.

She was “worried a little bit”, particularly by the rising river.

“We used to have this on a regular basis. The fact we are the lowest point on the block means we know what to do.”

Rachel Hill, who lives at a neighbouring property, was preparing to go to her mother’s house on Domett St.

“We’re just picking everything up and putting it up high.

Supplied/Creative Imagery by Anita Kay The Buller River is at full flow at Wesport on Friday afternoon.

“We’re hoping everything will be safe, but it’s an unknown at this stage.”

Hill said their biggest worry was the next high tide, due about 3am.

Cleine said it was a one-in-50-year flood, but was tracking towards a one-in-100-year flood.

“It is potentially a significant event,” he said.

Peter Meecham Flooding has closed the state highway at Inangahua between Reefton and Murchison on the West Coast.

Buller District Council emergency management officer Erica Andrews said the Buller, Mōkihinui and Karamea rivers were already “quite high”, and more rain was yet to come.

Cleine said he had left an annual meeting of the nation's mayors in Blenheim and returned to the West Coast for what was shaping up as “quite an unusual event”.

“To get a red weather event – it pays to be there.”

Peter Meecham Flooding in the Reefton Cemetery on Friday.

Cleine said there had been heavy bursts of rain overnight and localised flooding. The Buller River was rising, but not to the same extent as some rivers further north where more rain had fallen.

Buller Civil Defence would provide updates on its Facebook page.

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research’s principal scientist for natural hazards and hydrodynamics, Graeme Swift, said it looked like a “potentially serious situation” in Westport.

Swift has studied the Buller River for about 20 years.

Samuel J Smith/Supplied The Buller River is at a high level at Hawks Crag in the lower Buller Gorge on Friday afternoon.

“The Buller River has flooded the town in the past. It washed a hotel out to sea in the 1800s.”

He said floods could strand Westport on an island between the Buller and Orowaiti rivers.

“That can happen when the Buller River is very high as it looks like may be happening later [on Friday].”

Chrystal Spittal Residents in low-lying areas of Westport are being asked to leave their homes for higher ground as heavy rain causes flooding, including raising the level of the Buller River, pictured.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said State Highway 6 at Inangahua, near the Buller River east of Westport, was closed due to high river levels. The area was prone to flooding.

State Highway 73 from Otira to Kumara Junction was also closed due to a slip at Rocky Point, and would likely remain closed overnight.

State Highway 6 was closed in multiple areas between Fox Glacier and Haast due to flooding, and between Lake Hawea and Makarora due to a slip.

More than 100mm of rain had battered parts of Westland and Buller overnight, MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parkes said.

Supplied Buller mayor Jamie Cleine says the weather event is tracking towards becoming a one-in-100-year flood. (File photo)

Up to 400mm of rain was expected over the next 24 hours, while coastal areas were likely to get between 150mm to 200mm.

“It is much more than our usual heavy rain warnings,” she said.

Rainfall was also expected in the east of the South Island, including Christchurch and would continue through until Sunday.

“We are going to see some spill over from the west to the east that will come in waves throughout the day,” Parkes said.

MetService Severe weather warnings for both wind and rain cover much of New Zealand, with remarkable rainfall volumes forecast for Buller and northern Westland.

In addition to the red warning, heavy rain warnings were in place through western Marlborough, Nelson, Westland south of Fox Glacier, as well as the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes.

Parts of the North Island were also under a heavy rain watch, including northern Taranaki from 9pm, Wellington from 3am, and Tararua Range from 6am on Saturday.

A strong wind warning was in place for Marlborough, Wellington, Wairarapa south of Featherston, and Taranaki.

Severe north to northwest gales were forecast, reaching up to 120kmh in exposed places and 140kmh in Wellington.