State of emergency declared in West Coast's Buller district as river levels rise

Severe weather warnings for both wind and rain cover much of New Zealand, with remarkable rainfall volumes forecast for Buller and northern Westland.

Residents in low-lying areas of Westport on the West Coast are being told to evacuate before nightfall as heavy rain and flooding prompts a local state of emergency.

Heavy rain has put the wider West Coast on flood alert, with roads closed and evacuation plans being prepared for residents near Westport’s Buller River if conditions get worse.

Buller mayor Jamie Cleine said a local state of emergency had been declared and residents in low-lying areas were being urged to leave their homes before nightfall. Affected areas were those that had flooded before, such as Carters Beach.

He said residents in north Buller should also evacuate as a tidal surge at 4am on Saturday could lead to waves taller than 6 metres inundating the coastline.

He said it was a one-in-50-year flood, but was tracking towards a one-in-100-year flood.

“It is potentially a significant event,” he said.

“We have declared a local state of emergency to allow the emergency services to swing into action in daylight hours.”

“If your area has flooded in the past, or you are in a low-lying area, you should consider evacuating in daylight hours ... we have got several hours here.”

Buller District Council emergency management officer Erica Andrews said the Buller, Mōkihinui and Karamea rivers were already “quite high”, and more rain was yet to come.

Supplied Buller mayor Jamie Cleine says the weather event is tracking towards becoming a one-in-100-year flood. (File photo)

The district's Emergency Operations Centre opened on Friday morning.

Cleine said he had left an annual meeting of the nation's mayors in Blenheim and returned to the West Coast for what was shaping up as “quite an unusual event”.

“To get a red weather event – it pays to be there.”

Cleine said there had been heavy bursts of rain overnight and localised flooding. The Buller River was rising, but not to the same extent as some rivers further north where more rain had fallen.

“Have a grab bag ready to go,” he warned residents.

“And if possible go and stay with family and friends on higher ground. Move pets to a safe place and move stock to higher ground. If you have to leave, take your pets with you. If it’s not safe for you, it’s not safe them.”

ROSA WOODS/STUFF The West Coast has been battered with heavy rain. (File photo)

Buller Civil Defence would provide updates on its Facebook page.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said State Highway 6 at Inangahua, near the Buller River east of Westport, was closed due to high river levels. The area was prone to flooding.

State Highway 73 from Otira to Kumara Junction was also closed due to a slip at Rocky Point, and there was surface flooding on State Highway 6 south of Hokitika to Haast.

State Highway 6 was closed in multiple areas between Fox Glacier and Haast due to flooding, and between Lake Hawea and Makarora due to a slip.

Westland mayor Bruce Smith said the Buller River was running at more than 9m at Te Kuha just south of Westport. The highest the river had ever run was 11m, he said.

“That could be a problem and there is more rain to come. It is definitely a worrying event.”

The extreme weather had so far affected the north of the West Coast more than other areas, Smith said.

He warned West Coast residents to make sure they had food and water in stock and to keep off the roads.

More than 100mm of rain had battered parts of Westland and Buller overnight, MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parkes said.

Up to 400mm of rain was expected over the next 24 hours, while coastal areas were likely to get between 150mm to 200mm.

“It is much more than our usual heavy rain warnings,” she said.

Rainfall was also expected in the east of the South Island, including Christchurch and would continue through until Sunday.

“We are going to see some spill over from the west to the east that will come in waves throughout the day,” Parkes said.

In addition to the red warning, heavy rain warnings were in place through western Marlborough, Nelson, Westland south of Fox Glacier, as well as the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes.

Parts of the North Island were also under a heavy rain watch, including northern Taranaki from 9pm, Wellington from 3am, and Tararua Range from 6am on Saturday.

A strong wind warning was in place for Marlborough, Wellington, Wairarapa south of Featherston, and Taranaki.

Severe north to northwest gales were forecast, reaching up to 120kmh in exposed places and 140kmh in Wellington.