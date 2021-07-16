Little relief for Coasters as wild weather expected to continue throughout weekend

MetService Severe Weather Warnings show there will be heavy rain and some strong wind for many areas.

There will be little relief for residents on the West Coast as heavy rain, flooding and strong winds are expected to persist and in some areas get worse throughout the weekend.

Residents in low-lying areas of Westport on the West Coast were told to evacuate before nightfall on Friday as heavy rain and flooding prompted a local state of emergency.

The heavy rain put the wider West Coast on flood alert, with road closures and evacuation plans prepared for residents near Westport’s Buller River, which was reaching near-record levels late on Friday.

MetService issued its third ever red warning for central Westland to Buller late on Thursday as an active front moved eastwards across southern and central New Zealand.

The front brought heavy rain for western areas, and northerly gales for many parts of central New Zealand on Friday, and was expected to last well into Saturday for many areas.

MetService collected data on the rainfall totals across the affected areas from the last 24 hours to 6pm on Friday.

Mt Browning inland from Hokitika near the Southern Alps received a mammoth 418 millimetres of rain. Mt Burn just east of Maruia got 255mm, Arthurs Pass got 246.5mm, the Hokitika Gorge got 241.6mm and Paradise Peak just south of Golden Bay got 255mm, Westport Airport got about 75.22mm, Hokitika Airport got 86mm, and Franz Josef got 143.6mm.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Flooding closing the State Highway between Reefton and Murchison on the West Coast.

The huge rainfall triggered several road closures across parts of the West Coast, Canterbury and Tasman throughout Friday.

As of Friday evening, State Highway 6 (SH6) between Westport and Punakaiki remained closed because of a slip at Meybille Bay and at Inangahua due to high river levels. An update on the highway was expected at 9am on Saturday.

SH7 between Kaiata and Greymouth at Omoto had dropped to one lane and delays were expected.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best said the front would continue to move up the country overnight Friday and into Saturday and Sunday.

Parts of Marlborough and Nelson west of Motueka were expected to bear the brunt of the rainfall throughout the latter stages of Saturday. The front would then affect North Taranaki, the central high country between Taumarunui and Raetihi, including Tongariro National Park, the Tararua Range and then parts of the Bay Of Plenty east of Whakatane and the ranges of Gisborne.

Peter Meecham Jenny Thomas outside her house on Menzies St in Westport, where she has been asked to evacuate for the first time in 33 years.

Best said coastal parts of Wellington and the Kapiti Coast could also be battered by strong gales and swells throughout Saturday with swells expected to reach four metres for a period.

Heavy rain warnings were also in place through western Marlborough, Nelson, Westland south of Fox Glacier, as well as the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes.

Parts of the North Island were also under a heavy rain watch, including northern Taranaki from 9pm, Wellington from 3am, and Tararua Range from 6am on Saturday.

A strong wind warning was in place for Marlborough, Wellington, Wairarapa south of Featherston, and Taranaki.

Severe north to northwest gales were forecast, reaching up to 120kmh in exposed places and 140kmh in Wellington.

Up to 1 centimetre of snow was also forecast for the summits of the Lindis Pass (SH8) and the Crown Range Rd, which links Queenstown and Wānaka, in the early hours of Saturday morning.