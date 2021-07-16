Wild, wet and windy Saturday for most, with gusts to 140kmh, torrential rain

MetService Severe Weather Warnings show there will be heavy rain and some strong wind for many areas.

Most of New Zealand is in for a wild, wet and windy Saturday, as the weather system that has already dumped torrential rain over the northwest of the South Island moves east across the country.

On Friday evening, MetService continued to have a rare red warning in place for Buller and Westland north of Fox Glacier.

While the rain was expected to turn to showers in those areas on Saturday, MetService was warning of severe gales for Nelson, Marlborough and Buller, with winds to 120kmh in exposed places in the morning, then easing later.

Wellington is expected to get knocked around by gale northerlies, reaching severe gale strengths of 140kmh in exposed places, through Friday night and well into Saturday. Rain is forecast to fall in the capital for most of Saturday, and it is likely to be heavy at times, possibly with some hail.

Auckland looks set for a stormy Saturday, with northerlies gusting to 90kmh in exposed areas, and with rain starting in the morning and expected to become heavy in the afternoon.

Christchurch, along with the Canterbury Plains, Otago and Southland avoid most of the stormy weather, but showers are possible during the weekend.

MetService expects Christchurch to have a largely dry Saturday, with early morning rain over by dawn, although some rain could return late in the afternoon. Southwesterlies are also expected to arrive during Saturday evening, dropping the high from 16 degrees Celsius expected on Saturday to 11C on Sunday.

MetService has raised the possibility some wet snow could fall on Lindis Pass and the Crown Range Road on Saturday morning.

MetService has issued a heavy rain warning for North Taranaki and the Central High Country between Taumarunui and Raetihi, and for the Tararua Range through Saturday until the evening.

There’s also a heavy rain warning for the Bay of Plenty east of Whakatane and the ranges of Gisborne from early Saturday afternoon into the night.

All the North Island is expected to have some rain on Saturday, and MetService said it could get heavy for a time in many western and northern areas.

As well as Wellington, severe gales are forecast for Taranaki, Taihape, southern Wairarapa and inland Whanganui. Many other regions could get gusts to 90kmh.

In the South Island, heavy and persistent rain in the west is expected to turn to showers on Saturday.

A heavy rain warning is in place through to early afternoon for Nelson west of Motueka, the inland ranges of Marlborough, the Richmond and Bryant ranges, and Marlborough Sounds.