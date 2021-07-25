Weather warning: Flood-hit areas in firing line as stormy front set to cover the country

Westport is now moving into a recovery mode after recent flooding in the small coastal town.

Wet and windy weather is set to sweep across much of the country, including another dousing for flood-hit Buller, Nelson and Marlborough.

MetService has issued 18 weather warnings and watches for the front moving over the Tasman Sea, with strong to gale-force winds expected from Sunday afternoon.

Northland, Auckland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, Hawke’s Bay, Gisborne, Taranaki, Nelson, Westland, Fiordland, Canterbury and Southland are all lined up for severe weather.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff A car sits in a flooded track near the Motueka River bridge on July 18 after severe rain. Now, up to 140mm of rain is expected about the ranges and up to 80mm elsewhere.

Of most concern is the heavy rain warning for Nelson and Westland, and a less-severe heavy rain watch for northwest Marlborough, said MetService metrologist Dan Corrigan​.

Those areas were impacted by severe flooding and heavy rain on July 17 and 18, with Buller district still under a state of emergency.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Westport is still in a state of emergency after severe flooding on July 17 and 18. A further 100mm is now expected by the coast.

“They’ve seen the impacts of heavy rain recently – those areas that were saturated can see heavy rain again,” Corrigan said.

The heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible, and driving conditions may be hazardous.

The bad weather is also set to put a dampener to the end of the school holidays, and could add chaos to the Monday morning commute.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The flood clean-up in Motueka Valley – such as this damaged road witnesses by Janine Bailey and her dog Ryder – will take a hit with more rain on the way.

Corrigan advised Auckland motorists to drive to the conditions on Monday morning, and watch out for any road closures or transport changes.

While a weather front like this was not unusual in winter, Corrigan said it was unique in the way it lines up the whole country.

“This front stretches a long way from northeast to southwest. The way it’s moving across New Zealand, it’s orientated in the same direction as New Zealand itself, so all of New Zealand is going to be impacted.”

Metservice/Supplied MetService's warnings and watches for wind and rain on Sunday and Monday cover most of the country, especially western and northern areas.

Here are the details of Metservice’s warnings and watches for each region:

Northland

A heavy rain watch is in place for the region from Monday 1am to 9am, with periods of heavy rain possible.

Auckland

Heavy rain is forecast for Auckland, including the Great Barrier Island, from Monday 3am to 11am, with periods of heavy rain possible.

At the same time, northeasterly winds are expected to gust up to 90kmh, with a strong wind watch in place for all of Auckland – especially eastern areas – except the Great Barrier.

Paul Belli/Supplied Strong winds could impact Auckland’s Monday morning commute, the first after the school holidays. (File photo)

Coromandel

Periods of heavy rain are possible for Coromandel Peninsula, from Monday 6am to 3pm.

Bay of Plenty

There is a heavy rain watch in place for Bay of Plenty, west of Ōpōtiki, from Monday 9am to 6pm, with periods of heavy rain expected.

Hawke’s Bay/Gisborne

There is a strong wind watch in place for Hawke's Bay and Gisborne, between Wairoa and Muriwai, including Mahia Peninsula.

The northeasterly winds may approach severe gales at times, between 2pm and 8pm on Monday.

There is also a heavy rain watch in place for Gisborne, north of Ruatōria, from 1pm to 9pm on Monday, where there could be periods of heavy rain.

Taranaki

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Mount Taranaki may get strong winds and heavy rain overnight Sunday and into Monday. (File photo)

There is a strong wind watch for Taranaki, about the mountain and south, in Whanganui and Taihape.

The north to northeasterly winds may approach severe gale at times from 10pm Sunday to 2pm Monday.

There is also a heavy rain watch for Mount Taranaki from Monday 3am to 3pm, with periods of heavy rain.

Nelson/Marlborough

There is a heavy rain warning for Nelson, northwest of Motueka, from 9pm Sunday to 7pm Monday.

About 100mm to 140mm of rain is expected about the ranges, and 60mm to 80mm elsewhere, with peak rates of up to 20mm an hour expected to fall from midnight through to midday Monday.

There is also a heavy rain watch for the remainder of Nelson not covered by a warning, Marlborough west of Blenheim and north of the Awatere Valley, including Marlborough Sounds.

Periods of rain with heavy falls are possible for this area from Monday 3am to 6pm.

Rain fall totals of 40mm to 70mm are expected, especially around the ranges, with the rain easing to a few showers from Monday evening.

Marlborough District Council Marlborough was inundated by floodwaters last weekend, as seen in this picture of Spring Creek on July 18. Now a further 40mm to 70mm are expected.

Westland

There is a heavy rain warning for Westland, south of Otira, from Sunday 8pm to Monday 8pm.

Rainfall totals of 120mm to 150mm are expected around the ranges, and 70mm to 100mm nearer the coast, with peak rates of up to 20mm an hour expected overnight Sunday through to midday Monday.

There is also a heavy rain watch for the Buller ranges, south of Seddonville and north of Reefton.

From 11pm Sunday to 8pm Monday, up to 50mm to 80mm of rain is expected, with peak rates of up to 15mm an hour overnight Sunday through to midday Monday.

Fiordland

Fiordland is now under a strong wind warning, until 1am Monday.

With severe gale north to northeasterlies gusting up to 130kmh, gusts could damage trees and power lines, and make driving treacherous.

Fiordland, including north of Milford Sound, also has a heavy rain watch from 4pm Sunday to 6am Monday, with periods of heavy rain expected.

Canterbury

There is a strong wind watch in place now for the Canterbury high country, valid until 8am Monday, where northerly winds may approach severe gale at times.

There is also a strong wind watch for Banks Peninsula from Monday 2am to 2pm, where northeasterly winds may approach severe gale at times.

Southland

There is a strong wind watch for Southland, about and north of Lumsden, from 2pm Sunday to 2am Monday.

Northerly winds may approach severe gale at times.

MetService advises everyone to look out for updates on the weather, in case conditions are forecast to change.