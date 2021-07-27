Soggy and sodden: Nelson's average rainfall levels washed away

A pedestrian watches the waves breaking on Rocks Rd around the Nelson waterfront. The road, part of State Highway 6, was closed during high tide on Monday.

The Nelson region has been left sodden by heavy downpours – with the amount of rain recorded in July nearly double the monthly average.

The average rainfall recorded at Nelson Airport for the year to date is 555.1mm, but there had been 670.8mm recorded so far this year, Metservice meteorologist Ashlee Parkes said.

Meanwhile, the July average of 81.9mm, had nearly doubled, with 157.8mm recorded by Tuesday.

On Tuesday, several roads around Tasman remained shut after heavy downpours caused slips and surface flooding on Monday.

But after a sodden 24 hours there is respite on the way, with fine weather forecast for the next few days.

Braden Fastier/Nelson Mail A road inspection vehicle crosses flooding on Lord Rutherford Rd, near Brightwater on Monday.

Parkes said quite a few remote weather stations in the mountains recorded more than 120mm of rain on Monday – with one at Canaan in Abel Tasman National Park reaching 177mm.

Tākaka Hill recorded 86mm, and St Arnaud 60.7mm.

People in Golden Bay were cut off on Monday when a slip closed State Highway 60 on Tākaka Hill about 3.30pm, but the road reopened by 9.45pm.

Rocks Rd around Nelson’s waterfront was closed from 10.30am till 3.30pm on Monday as waves surged over the highway.

Braden Fastier/Nelson Mail Stormy seas lashed Rocks Rd on Monday. A 20m section of path and handrail was washed away in a storm the previous weekend.

On Tuesday morning several roads around the Tasman region remained closed due to surface flooding.

Tasman District Council spokesman Chris Choat asked for the public to be patient with the conditions, and especially with contractors or staff not allowing drivers onto closed roads.

“Those roads will be closed for a reason. If they're passable by one lane, then we'd be allowing it.”

The latest events came after flooding caused chaos across the top of the south island earlier in July, and prompted a weather watch from Metservice.

“The ground was already so saturated after that event we were worried the additional rainfall would cause problems,” Parkes said.

Many factors would have contributed to the year’s higher rainfall, she said.

“But we have seen sort of front after front moving across the country in winter ... there has been a good moisture supply to the Nelson region.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Vehicles negotiate flooding on Higgins Rd near Brightwater on Monday afternoon.

Niwa Forecaster Nava Fedaess​ said that while there had been a few wet months for the region, it was unlikely to break any records, with July on track to be the ninth wettest.

While there had been a few months with above average rain, January, February and June were all quite dry, she said.

Dry spells punctuated by large rainfalls was becoming more common as more “extreme” events were seen.

“For a year as a whole you might end up ‘normal’, but the way the rain falls month to month might not be very normal.”

On average Nelson recorded about 960mm of rain a year, she said.

LUZ ZUNIGA/Stuff Wild weather caused flooding, tree felling and temporary closing of roads in Nelson, Richmond and Brightwater areas, on Saturday morning.

In a storm the weekend of July 17 and 18 a 20-metre section of the pedestrian path and handrail on Rocks Rd washed away and a temporary scaffold path has been in place since.

Waka Kotahi NZTA spokesman Andy Knackstedt said the latest storm had had only a minimal effect on the damaged section.

Nelson Tasman Civil Defence and Emergency Management (CDEM) manager Joe Kennedy said the team was yet to debrief about the events of July 17-18 when it “partially activated” the Emergency Operations Centre in Richmond in response to the heavy rainfall.

While there were effects from the storm including road closures, damage to some infrastructure and surface flooding, Nelson-Tasman “fared better” than regions such as the West Coast and Marlborough in terms of the impact on people and property.

Cherie Sivignon/Stuff Nelson Tasman Civil Defence and Emergency Management (CDEM) manager Joe Kennedy said the region fared better than its neighbours in the July 17-18 storm.

The Nelson Tasman CDEM had a 24-hour duty roster system and “stepped up the level of monitoring” in response to the rainfall warning and then increased the size of the team as the water started to saturate the land and fill the rivers.

“We brought more people in to communicate information to decision makers and the public,” Kennedy said, adding it was better to escalate early then de-escalate, rather than wait to respond once an event unfolded.

Good liaison with partner agencies such as the police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand was crucial, he said.