Weather: 'Honeycomb' shower cloud brings rain to North Island's western areas

Some wet weather is set to linger on Tuesday, with a frosty start for many on Wednesday.

Some rain and “honeycomb” showers will bring wet weather to western areas of the country on Tuesday and Wednesday.

MetService has now lifted its weather warnings and watches that brought heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorms to parts of the country this week as an active front moved over from the Tasman Sea.

MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parkes​ said the worst of the weather had passed and the national forecaster was not expecting any severe weather over the next few days.

On Tuesday, an unstable westerly flow was bringing some rain to Aotearoa's west coast areas, including Auckland to Taranaki, with some thunderstorms and heavy falls possible for Fiordland in the evening.

MetService A honeycomb shower cloud was bringing some showers to the west of the country on Tuesday afternoon.

In a post on Twitter that showed some satellite imagery, Parkes described a weather pattern seen to the west of the country as a “honeycomb” shower cloud.

Speaking to Stuff, she said this was a colloquial name for it due to the shape and pattern that loosely resembles a honeycomb. The meteorological term for it was “open cell”, she said.

Some of the wet weather lingering about the western areas of the North Island was expected to gradually ease on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, some cloud and isolated showers will be seen about the west, with eastern areas of the country expected to be “fine and dry”, she said. This trend would mostly continue into Thursday, she said.

In terms of temperatures, there would be some cold temperatures and frosts likely on Wednesday morning, including for Christchurch, Queenstown, Waiouru and possibly Masterton, but nothing out of the ordinary, Parkes said.

In the main centres, Auckland's wet weather is expected to ease on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, some cloudy periods and isolated showers are forecast, with a high of 16 degrees Celsius and low of 9C.

A fine Tuesday night is on the cards in Wellington, and that trend will continue into Wednesday with some sunshine expected. A high of 13C and a low of 6C is forecast in the capital on Wednesday.

TOM LEE/STUFF Some areas are in for a chilly start to the day on Wednesday with morning frosts. (File photo)

In Christchurch, southwesterlies are expected to die out on Tuesday evening. Morning frosts are expected on Wednesday, with fine weather and light winds forecast throughout the day. A high of 13C and a low of 0C is forecast on Wednesday.

An overcast night is expected in Dunedin on Tuesday. Wednesday will shape-up to be a partly cloudy day with light winds, and a high of 13C and a low of 6C.