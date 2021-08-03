Weather: 'Damaging wind gusts' in Auckland topple shipping containers and fell trees

Auckland's roads are strewn with debris, and motorists are urged to drive with care as the blustery gales that hit the city overnight continue.

High winds are impacting the Auckland Harbour Bridge on Tuesday morning, with delays expected for inbound traffic on State Highway 1, NZTA said in a statement.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Containers at a Ports of Auckland facility in Wiri had toppled in the wind.

Wind speeds were gusting around 80kmh at 6.30am but MetService has indicated they could get as high as 110kmh throughout the morning, NZTA said.

Stacked shipping containers had toppled in the wild weather at the Ports of Auckland storage facility where a worker died during a freak tornado in June.

MetService A cold front moves up the country over the coming days reminding us that we are still in the midst of winter.

READ MORE:

* Water saving grass could help farmers through dry summers

* High winds forecast for Auckland Harbour Bridge as gales whip across the north

* Auckland traffic live: Motorways are clear

* Wellington's sewage struggles: Stream contaminated by leaking pipe, backyard strewn with sewage



The containers appeared to be stacked eight high a reporter at the scene said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Containers could be seen in disarray at Wiri Ports container storage facility in south Auckland, where a worker died after a freak tornado in June.

Speed restrictions are in place on the Auckland Harbour Bridge, with traffic into the city reduced to four lanes instead of the usual five. Auckland Transport said lanes may be closed during the morning due to high winds.

AT also said response crews were attending multiple incidents of fallen trees, and power outages which are affecting traffic signals.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland motorists are told to expect delays with strong winds hitting the Harbour Bridge on Tuesday. (File photo)

According to Niwa, “strong, potentially damaging wind gusts” will impact parts of the Auckland and Northland regions on Tuesday.

A strong wind watch is in force in the country’s largest city until 2pm on Tuesday.

According to MetService, southwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places, especially about the west of Auckland.

The strong wind watch also covers Northland, Great Barrier Island and the Coromandel Peninsula north of Thames and Tairua.

A trough crossed over the upper North Island overnight, and gale southwesterlies have followed in its wake, bringing wild, windy weather to parts of the North Island on Tuesday morning.

A further strong wind watch will be in place for Wellington and the Kaikōura Coast from 3pm-10pm Tuesday.

Gale southerlies are expected to develop about eastern areas from Canterbury to Gisborne, with strong winds expected in Wellington and the Kaikōura Coast on Tuesday afternoon.

A cold, south to southwesterly flow spreading across New Zealand on Tuesday will bring possibly heavy showers, and small hail to some areas. MetService warns that wind gusts could reach up to 110kmh in isolated areas.

There is a low risk of thunderstorms for western coasts, from Waitomo northwards to Northland, on Tuesday morning.

The wet windy area is forecasted to ease from the South Island throughout the day after rain battered the region overnight.

Road snowfall warnings still remained in place for some Alpine passes including Arthur’s Pass, Lewis Pass and Lindis Pass, MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said.

A brief period of fine weather was expected on Wednesday before showers would return on Thursday, he said.