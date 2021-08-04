Weather: Your photos of the cold snap gripping the country

READER PHOTOS: Cool temperatures and wild conditions this week will have many people wanting spring to hurry up and arrive.

Wind has been slamming Auckland and other parts of the North Island over the past few days, but has eased today. Much of the South Island will be requiring extra layers to survive cool morning temperatures, which have stayed low throughout the day.

Stuff readers have braved the conditions and photographed how the weather has been where they are.

EMILY SCHOLLUM Snow on the Crown Range in Central Otago on August 1.

ROSA STEWART Mist blankets hills in Stokes Valley in Lower Hutt on July 29.

LOLITA YOUNG A rainbow seen from Birkenhead Wharf stretches across Auckland on August 1.