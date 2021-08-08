Snow brings traffic to a stop on busy highway in North Canterbury

State Highway 1 is down to a single lane due to snow between Kaikōura and Cheviot.

Traffic is delayed on State Highway 1 (SH1) between Kaikōura and Cheviot due to snow, with only four-wheeled drive vehicles able to pass.

Almost 10cm of snow has fallen and the road is down to one lane while gritters are dispatched.

Although the road closure has not prompted an NZTA warning, a spokeswoman said drivers should expect delays.

Jim and Vicky Pollard were heading from Reefton to Christchurch but had to head north after Lewis Pass was closed.

READ MORE:

* Snow, hail, thunderstorms lash South Island

* Grandma gets signs made to slow terrifying drivers through SH1 roadworks

* Heavy rain causes slip and road closure near Kaikōura



They said at least 30 cars were parked up, waiting for the road to reopen.

STUFF Heavy snow fell on the Canterbury Plains on Sunday, delighting some but causing disruption for others.

“A contractor told us the grader is going to be coming through in about an hour, which was 30 minutes ago,” Jim Pollard said.

They left Reefton at 8am but closures to both Lewis and Arthur's passes meant they had to go “the long way round”, via Blenheim.

“That's added about five hours to the journey,” he said.

“The snow has eased off but it is still falling,” Vicky Pollard said.

“We're a bit surprised that they didn't shut the road. There was no warning.”