1400+ lightning strikes in South Island, with more wind, rain and tornadoes possible

More than1400 lightning strikes have been recorded in just two hours as severe weather in the lower South Island continues to build.

The front moving from the south Tasman Sea was battering parts of the lower South Island around the glacier areas, as it brought heavy rain and strong north westerlies with it.

About 75 millimetres of rain had been recorded at Milford Sound, while Puysegur Point in Fiordland National Park recorded wind gust of up to 150kmh, MetService forecaster Tuporo Marsters said.

Severe weather warnings and watches covered the majority of the South Island on Monday, with many expected to last till Wednesday.

MetService meteorologist Tom Adams said 198 lightning strikes were recorded within three hours in some parts of the lower South Island on Monday morning.

But as thunderstorms escalated, up to 1408 strikes were recorded by MetService in just two hours on Monday afternoon.

The West Coast was also at risk of one or two tornadoes, he said.

MetService has issued several severe weather warnings and watches for much of the South Island for the coming days.

A heavy rain warning was in place for Fiordland from 9am on Monday to 6am on Tuesday, with 100 to 120mm of rain and peak intensities of 10 to 20mm forecast. It would begin to ease in the area overnight.

While the storm would start to ease in Southland on Monday evening, it would begin to move into the Canterbury region, Marsters said.

Metservice warned heavy rain may in the Canterbury high country may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly.

“Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous,’’ it said.

The warning was for the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers and was valid from 4pm Monday to 2am on Tuesday.

Between 100 and 130mm of rain could be expected near the main divide and 70 to 100mm within 15km east of the divide.

Buller and Nelson were also under a heavy rain warning, starting about 8pm and expected to last 29 hours. About 110 to 140mm of rain was predicted for the ranges, while 90 to 110mm were forecast nearer to the coast.

The thunderstorms were embedded in the fronts moving up the West Coast starting around Fiordland, and had the potential to spill inland around Southland, eastern Otago and South Canterbury later on Monday.

Brief heavy rain, hail and snow could be expected down to 700 metres in those regions.

Road snowfall warnings were also issued for the alpine passes, including Arthur’s Pass, Haast Pass, Crown Range Rd, Lindis Pass and Milford Rd.

Adams said the heavy rain and strong winds were separate to the thunderstorms but were moving closely together. Thunderstorms could boost local rainfall but strong wind gusts of about 110kmh were likely regardless.

Wellington, Wairarapa and Marlborough were also under a heavy wind watch, with northwest gusts reaching up to 130kmh.