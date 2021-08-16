200 lightning strikes in South Island, with more wind, rain and tornadoes possible

Almost 200 lightning strikes were recorded in three hours in the lower South Island on Monday. (File photo)

Close to 200 lightning strikes have been recorded in the South Island as severe weather settles in.

Severe weather warnings and watches covered the majority of the South Island on Monday, with many expected to last till Wednesday.

MetService meteorologist Tom Adams said 198 lightning strikes were recorded within three hours in some parts of the lower South Island.

A front moving from the south Tasman Sea would hit the lower South Island in the early afternoon on Monday, bringing some heavy rain and strong north westerlies with it. The West Coast was also at risk of one or two tornadoes, he said.

A heavy rain warning was in place for Fiordland from 9am on Monday to 6am on Tuesday, with 100 to 120 millimetres of rain and peak intensities of 10 to 20mm forecast.

Metservice warned heavy rain may in the Canterbury high country may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly.

METSERVICE MetService has issued several severe weather warnings and watches for much of the South Island for the coming days.

“Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous,’’ it said.

The warning was for the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers and was valid from 4pm Monday to 2am on Tuesday.

Between 100 and 130mm of rain could be expected near the main divide and 70 to 100mm within 15km east of the divide.

MetService warned of a moderate risk for thunderstorms, which were embedded in the fronts moving up the West Coast starting around Fiordland, and had the potential to spill inland around Southland, eastern Otago and South Canterbury in the afternoon and evening.

Brief heavy rain, hail and snow could be expected down to 700 metres in those areas.

Road snowfall warnings were also issued for the alpine passes, including Arthur’s Pass, Haast Pass, Crown Range Rd, Lindis Pass and Milford Rd.

Adams said the heavy rain and strong winds were separate to the thunderstorms but were moving closely together. Thunderstorms could boost local rainfall but strong wind gusts of about 110kmh were likely regardless.