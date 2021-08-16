Most severe weather warnings ease but risk of thunderstorms remain

More than 1400 lightning strikes were recorded in two hours as thunderstorms struck the lower South Island on Monday. (File photo)

More than 1400 lightning strikes were recorded in just two hours as severe weather battered parts of the lower South Island on Monday.

The front moving from the south Tasman Sea battered parts of the lower South Island around the glacier areas, as it brought heavy rain and strong north westerlies with it.

About 75 millimetres of rain was recorded at Milford Sound, while Puysegur Point in Fiordland National Park recorded wind gust of up to 150kmh, MetService forecaster Tuporo Marsters said.

MetService meteorologist Tom Adams earlier said 198 lightning strikes were recorded within three hours in some parts of the lower South Island on Monday morning.

As the thunderstorms escalated, up to 1408 strikes were recorded by MetService in just two hours on Monday afternoon.

Severe weather warnings and watches covered the majority of the South Island on Monday, but most would ease overnight into Tuesday, with some expected to last till Wednesday.

However, risk of thunderstorms would remain on Tuesday.

Adams said the heavy rain and strong winds were separate to the thunderstorms, though they were moving closely together. Thunderstorms could boost local rainfall but strong wind gusts of about 110kmh were likely regardless.

An unstable west to northwest wind would cover central and southern parts of New Zealand on Tuesday afternoon with thunderstorms likely for many western and southern areas.

MetService has warned of a moderate risk in areas from Farewell Spit to Milford Sound, as well as coastal Southland and Stewart Island for Tuesday.

Brief periods of heavy rain, hail and snow down to 500 metres in the south and 900m in the north were predicted.

Inland Southland, eastern Otago and south Canterbury were also at moderate risk of isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon and evening. Brief heavy rain, snow and hail could be expected down to 700m.

Buller, Nelson west of Motueka, and the Nelson Lakes were under a heavy rain warning. About 110 to 140mm of rain was predicted for the ranges, while 90 to 110mm were forecast nearer to the coast.

Later in the evening, there was a moderate risk of thunderstorms in the Marlborough Sounds.

Westland was also under a heavy rain warning until early Wednesday morning. Up to 220mm of rain was forecast to fall in the ranges and 100 to 130mm nearer to the coast. The heavy rain could also be accompanied by thunderstorms.

North of Otira was under a heavy rain watch till early Wednesday morning.

All strong wind warnings would end overnight, though a warning in Wellington, Wairarapa and Marlborough would last till 10am on Tuesday, with northwest gusts reaching up to 130kmh.

For areas in the western North Island from Kawhia to Wellington, and further north in Taranaki and coastal Waitomo, a risk of thunderstorm was also forecasted.

The Chatham Islands was issued a heavy wind watch from 6pm on Tuesday till 2am on Wednesday.

Road snowfall warnings remained until Tuesday afternoon and evening for the alpine passes, including Haast Pass, Crown Range Rd, Lindis Pass and Milford Rd, while warnings for Arthur’s Pass and Lewis Pass would remain till Wednesday morning.