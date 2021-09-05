Sunny, settled weather for Father's Day, but cool change is on the way next week

Blenheim residents are in for a cracker day on Sunday.

Many people are in store for fine, sunny weather on Sunday as a high-pressure system lingers over the country.

Clear skies are expected for many parts of the North Island this Father’s Day, including Palmerston North, Napier, Masterton and Gisborne.

In the South Island, Blenheim residents are also in for a cracker day, with fine weather, northwesterlies and a high of 19 degrees Celsius forecast.

According to Niwa Weather, the dry weather and warmer than average temperatures expected across much of Aotearoa New Zealand on Sunday means that “it will be a good day to take your bubble outside and get some socially-distanced fresh air”.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Local walks and runs, on your own or with your household bubble, are permitted at alert level 4 in Auckland.

MetService meteorologist David Miller​ said online that mostly fine weather with seasonal temperatures was expected over the weekend, which was “good news for people heading out for a bubble walk on Father's Day”.

Auckland is currently at Covid-19 alert level 4, while the rest of the country is at alert level 3. Although the sunshine might encourage people to head outdoors with their whānau, the advice ringing out from Government, Police, Department of Conservation and Fish & Game is for people to “stay close to home”.

Health officials have also encouraged the use of masks when out and about.

In the main centres

Those in Auckland can expect a partly cloudy day, with the odd shower north of Ōrewa in the afternoon and evening. A high of 17C and a low of 8C is forecast on Sunday.

In Wellington, morning cloud will clear into a mostly fine day. Northwesterlies are forecast to be strong in exposed places. A high of 14C and a low of 11C is forecast on Sunday.

In Christchurch, some high cloud and sunny breaks are forecast throughout Sunday afternoon in particular, with northwesterlies dying out in the evening. A high of 18C and a low of 4C is expected.

In Dunedin, cloud is expected with northeasterlies developing in the afternoon. A high of 14C and a low of 9C is forecast.

On Sunday, some occasional showers are forecast for western areas of the South Island, as well as rain in Invercargill.

Cool change on the way

According to MetService, rain is forecast for Fiordland, Westland and the headwaters of Otago and Canterbury lakes and rivers during Monday and Tuesday.

Strong gales are also on the cards for Fiordland, Southland and Otago, except Dunedin, and northern areas of Otago on Monday. As well as Canterbury High Country, Marlborough, Wellington and Wairarapa across Monday and Tuesday.

The wet, windy weather is due to a low pressure system and associated front crossing over the country from the Tasman Sea on Monday.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff People are sure to be out and about this weekend due to the good weather. Social distancing and mask use is encouraged.

MetService's severe weather outlook states that the weather system is forecast to move onto the South Island early Tuesday. The low is expected to move away to the southeast late Tuesday, while the associated front moves northeast across the North Island through Wednesday.

A cooler south-to-southwest change is expected to spread north across the South Island behind the front late Tuesday, then onto the North Island on Wednesday. Strong westerlies should affect much of the country on Thursday, MetService's outlook said.