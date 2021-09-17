Weather: Below average, sub-zero and frosty conditions on cards for weekend

Parts of the South Island are forecast to drop below freezing on Saturday with frost and below-average temperatures also on the cards for areas in the North Island.

MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam​ said temperatures would be a “bit below normal” for this time of year.

Invercargill and Alexandra would be two of the coldest places in the country with lows of -2 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Christchurch and Ashburton would also be sub-zero with lows of-1C, while Blenheim would reach 0C.

Frost would be common across the South Island, and in sheltered parts south of Hamilton in the North Island on Saturday morning, Bellam said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Frost is forecast for parts of the country over the weekend.

At the other end of the forecast, the main city centres would only warm to the mid-teens, most several degrees below the monthly averages.

The forecast for maximum afternoon temperatures on Saturday showed Christchurch reaching 10C – 5C below average – and Dunedin and Wellington both reaching 11C – 4C below average. Tauranga and Auckland would be slightly warmer but still 3C below average with tops of 14C.

Saturday’s cool weather was being brought about by a narrow ridge of high pressure spreading over most of the country that developed after a low pressure system moved off the North Island. A northerly flow was developing on Sunday, bringing a slight reprieve from the cooler conditions.

“Things warm up a wee bit on Sunday, we get a bit more warmth activity across the country. [It’ll be] a little bit warmer, especially in the South Island [where] we’ve really been noticing that cold weather.”

Sunday’s forecast had Christchurch reaching a high of 16C and low 6C, Wellington would reach a high of 13C and low 9C, while Auckland would reach a high of 15C and low of 10C.

The forecast was void of any major storms, strong wind or heavy rain events, with Bellam describing it as “mostly fine” and “more settled”.

He said the next cab off the rank in terms of weather was a northwesterly flow starting next week that was likely to bring heavy rain in the Fiordland area. The northwesterly flow would also build up into the South Island.