Weather: Auckland Harbour Bridge could close if winds increase

A low to our west brings extensive rain and strong wind across Aotearoa in the coming 36 hours.

Waka Kotahi said it “will not hesitate” to close Auckland Harbour Bridge should high winds rapidly increase near State Highway 1 on Wednesday night.

Gales predicted by MetService could exceed 100kmh and are expected to build from 7pm. The winds may force closure of lanes on the Auckland bridge, with Waka Kotahi saying it will ensure safety remains a priority.

The strongest gusts are expected between midnight and 6am on Thursday, lasting for about two hours during that time.

MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey​ said a front over Northland had prompted warnings and watches for heavy rain and strong winds in Northland, Auckland, the Bay of Plenty, Taranaki and the Tasman region.

David White/Stuff Rain is on the cards for Auckland and the upper North Island as a front moves over on Wednesday and Thursday.

“There is a period of intense rain for the upper North Island and also [a] heavy rain warning for ... Tasman west of Motueka and Mt Taranaki.

“The front moves on to Northland and Taranaki tonight – it is likely that the heaviest most intense rain is probably just during that overnight period.”

The heavy rain warning in Northland forecast 60 millimetres to 90mm of rain with localised downpours of 25mm per hour to 40mm per hour, likely for up to two hours. This warning is in place from 10pm on Wednesday through to 7am on Thursday.

The same accumulations are expected in the eastern ranges of the Bay of Plenty. The warning extends from 9am to 6pm on Thursday, with localised downpours expected in the afternoon.

The warning for Mt Taranaki – from 10pm on Wednesday to 1pm on Thursday – indicates 80mm to 120mm of rain, with peak rates of 15mm per hour to 25mm per hour.

The front was forecast to move further south overnight, with Auckland likely experiencing a bout of intense rain before dawn on Thursday, followed by Coromandel, the Bay of Plenty and the Waikato region.

Watches had been issued for the Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Bay of Plenty (excluding the eastern ranges), Gisborne north of Ruatoria, and Auckland on Thursday.

MetService MetService meteorologist Angus Hines explains the forecast for through to Thursday, September 23.

Glassey said: “Even in the areas where there is a watch, we are still expecting a period of quite intense rain in those areas. It is just not necessarily going to meet the warning criteria.”

While most of the warnings and watches were focused on the North Island, the South Island was not getting off scot-free.

“Where we have the watches, there is this risk of localised downpours as the front moves over.

“The most intense rain is probably falling in a very short period of time.”

A heavy rain warning for Tasman west of Motueka is in place until 1pm Thursday. MetService forecasts rainfall accumulations of 110mm to 150mm, especially about the ranges, with peak rates of 10mm per hour to 20mm per hour from Wednesday night.

A watch has also been issued for the Richmond and Bryant Ranges, including the Rai Valley and northern parts of the Marlborough Sounds, until 1pm Thursday. MetService said there would be periods of heavy rain, with rainfall amounts potentially approaching warning criteria.

This weather system was related to the front in the North Island.

On top of the heavy rain forecast to fall, strong winds are also expected to whip through.

Strong northeasterly winds ahead of the front could possibly rise to gales in some areas.

Strong wind watches have been issued for Northland and Auckland, including Great Barrier Island, for 12 hours from 9pm Wednesday; for coastal Gisborne, the Mahia Peninsula and the Wharerata Range from 11am to 5pm Thursday; coastal Bay of Plenty and east of Te Puke from 10am to 2pm Thursday; and Taranaki, Taihape and northern parts of Whanganui from 10pm Wednesday to 10am Thursday.

The weather system is expected to clear the Bay of Plenty and Gisborne regions from Thursday afternoon but a showery flow is following closely behind. Heavy rain is forecast for parts of the North Island through to Friday.

As this weather system is dragging down air from the north, there are no unexpected cold snaps forecast.

“If anything, it is actually warmer than average,” Glassey said.

Overnight minimums are expected to be higher than average.

In Wellington, a high of 15 degrees Celsius and low of 12C on Wednesday was forecast with a high of 17C and low of 11C on Thursday; Auckland had a forecast high of 19C and low of 14C on Wednesday and a high of 17C and low of 11C on Thursday; and Christchurch had a high of 14C and low of 8C on Wednesday and high of 17C and low of 9C on Thursday.