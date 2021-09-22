Weather: 'Intense' rain forecast to fall across the North Island from tonight

A low to our west brings extensive rain and strong wind across Aotearoa in the coming 36 hours.

A front moving over the North Island on Wednesday night and Thursday is forecast to bring “intense” rainfall.

MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey​ said the front had prompted the weather agency to issue a number of warnings and watches for heavy rain and strong wind in the likes of Northland, Auckland, the Bay of Plenty, Taranaki and the Tasman region.

“There’s a period of intense rain for the upper North Island, and also [a] heavy rain warning for ... Tasman west of Motueka and Mount Taranaki as well.”

“The front moves onto Northland and Taranaki tonight – it’s likely that the heaviest most intense rain is probably just during that overnight period.”

David White/Stuff Rain is on the cards for Auckland and the upper North Island as a front moves over on Wednesday and Thursday.

READ MORE:

* 'The Grand': Crowdfunding begins for Cathedral Square's Old Post Office

* Pair rescued from sinking vessel near Dunedin

* Cost of trying to save baby orca Toa totalled nearly $130,000

* Mental Health: Government creates new 10-year plan and monitoring body



The heavy rain warning in Northland indicated between 60mm and 90mm of rain could accumulate with localised downpours of 25mmh to 40mmh, likely for up to two hours. This warning was in place from 10pm Wednesday through to 7am Thursday.

The same accumulations were expected in the eastern ranges of the Bay of Plenty. The warning extended from 9am to 6pm on Thursday, with localised downpours expected in the afternoon.

The warning for Mount Taranaki indicated from 10pm Wednesday to 1pm Thursday there could be between 80mm to 120mm of rain accumulating with peak rates of 15mmh to 25mmh.

The front was forecast to move further south overnight with Auckland likely experiencing a bout of intense rain before dawn on Thursday, followed by Coromandel, the Bay of plenty and the Waikato region.

Watches had been issued for the Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Bay of Plenty (excluding the eastern ranges), Gisborne north of Ruatoria, and Auckland on Thursday.

MetService MetService meteorologist Angus Hines explains the forecast for through to Thursday, September 23.

Glassey said: “Even in the areas where there’s a watch, we’re still expecting a period of quite intense rain in those areas. It’s just not necessarily going to meet the warning criteria.”

While most of the warnings and watches were focused on the North Island, the South Island wasn’t getting off scot-free.

“Where we have the watches, there’s this risk of localised downpours as the front moves over.

“The most intense rain is probably falling in a very short period of time.”

A heavy rain warning for Tasman west of Motueka was in place until 1pm Thursday. MetService forecast rainfall accumulations of 110mm to 150mm, especially about the ranges, with peak rates of 10mmh to 20mmh from Wednesday night.

A watch had also been issued for the Richmond and Bryant Ranges, including the Rai Valley and northern parts of the Marlborough Sounds, until 1pm Thursday. MetService said there would be periods of heavy rain with rainfall amounts potentially approaching warning criteria.

This weather system was related to the front in the North Island.

On top of the heavy rain forecast to fall, strong winds were also expected to whip through.

Strong northeasterly winds ahead of the front could possibly rise to gales in some areas.

Strong wind watches had been issued for Northland and Auckland, including Great Barrier Island, for 12 hours from 9pm Wednesday; for coastal Gisborne, the Mahia Peninsula and the Wharerata Range from 11am to 5pm Thursday; coastal Bay of Plenty and east of Te Puke from 10am to 2pm Thursday; and Taranaki, Tahape and northern parts of Whanganui from 10pm Wednesday to 10am Thursday.

The weather system was expected to clear the Bay of Plenty and Gisborne regions from Thursday afternoon, but a showery flow was following closely behind. Heavy rain was forecast for parts of the North Island through to Friday.

As this weather system was dragging down air from the north, there were no unexpected cold snaps forecast.

“If anything it’s actually warmer than average,” Glassey said.

Overnight minimums were expected to be higher than average.

In Wellington, there was a high 15 degrees Celsius and low of 12C on Wednesday and a high of 17C and low of 11C on Thursday; Auckland had a forecast high of 19C and low of 14C on Wednesday and a high of 17C and low of 11C on Thursday; and Christchurch had a high of 14C and low of 8C on Wednesday and high of 17C and low of 9C on Thursday.