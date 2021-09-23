Flooding caused by heavy rain closes low-lying roads, bridges in Northland

Heavy rain overnight caused flooding on Russell Rd at Punaruku, although the waters started to recede at 9am.

Heavy rain overnight Wednesday has closed roads in Northland, including a section of State Highway 1 south of Kaitāia.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said flooding had closed the one-lane bridge at Waihou River, just south of Rangiahua on SH1.

The highway is the main route north to Kaitāia, with motorists advised from 8am on Thursday to delay their journey until flooding has eased.

The alternate route is State Highway 10, where the water reached the road at Kāeo, a notorious flooding spot.

However, since high tide at about 9.05am, the water has started to recede and Northland Regional Council’s webcam shows traffic able to pass at 9.20am.

Whangarei District Council/Supplied Whangārei District Council says Whananaki North Rd is passable for four-wheel-drives only.

Northland Regional Council Northland Regional Council's webcam at Kāeo shows the water receding at 9.23am.

Whananaki North Rd, north-east of Whangārei, is also flooded and is only passable in a four-wheel-drive.

Whangārei District Council is putting up signs to warn of the danger.

Russell Rd at Punaruku was also closed by flooding earlier on Thursday, but the waters have been receding since 9am.

Whangarei District Council/Supplied Flooding on Whananaki North Rd has inundated farms and left the road only passable in four-wheel-drives.

Northland Regional Council data showed most Northland spots had received 45mm-75mm of rain in the last 24 hours, with the highest amount being 112mm at Waimamaku.

Fire and Emergency NZ said it did not have any flooding-related call-outs in Northland overnight.

Far North residents have also reported flooding at Ōtaua and Horeke, but Far North District Council is yet to confirm road closures.

State Highway 1 has previously been impacted by heavy rain, with a one-in-500-year storm event on July 17, 2020 closing the road at Mangamuka Gorge for a year.