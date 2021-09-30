Weather: Warmer than average trend sticking around to the year's end

While there will be “ebbs and flows”, the next three months are looking to be warmer than average.

A warming trend which has been observed across the motu since February will continue for the next three months, new modelling from Niwa shows.

“We’ve had quite a string of months [above average] – prior to September, which will end up probably going down as near average – we’re not expecting that to really change,” said Niwa meteorologist Ben Noll​.

Niwa on Thursday released its seasonal climate outlook for October to December. The trend of warmer than average temperatures was definitely a standout, Noll said.

“As we approach summer, there will be some periods of elevated warmth and even some humidity.”

METSERVICE School holidays start this weekend, and those wishing to travel will get some dry, calm days to do so, as a region of high pressure blankets Aotearoa.

Noll said there was a surge of warmth and humidity coming down from the north, an indication of the types of weather events to be expected over the coming months. Warmer conditions were expected to arrive at the beginning of October thanks to a northerly airflow.

While it was difficult to pinpoint exactly how many degrees above average could be expected, Noll highlighted the average temperatures on file for the coming months. These figures factored in daytime highs and overnight lows.

In Auckland, the average temperature for October through to December was 15.9 degrees Celsius, Masterton – an indication for the wider Wellington region – was 14.3C, and Christchurch and Dunedin were 14.1C and 12.4C, respectively.

“We’re expecting that those numbers would be exceeded in many regions.”

Ocean temperatures provided the Niwa team with a guide as to how “unusual” air temperatures might be.

At the moment, ocean temperatures hovered between 0.4C and 1C above average. Climate modelling indicated a rise of 1C to 1.5C above average in November and December.

“We do expect those ocean temperatures to become more unusually warm as ... the next three months unfold.”

During the last couple of spring and summer periods, there had been “quite unusual” ocean temperatures recorded, so the Niwa team would definitely be keeping a close eye on those figures.

The above-average air temperatures were being driven by what’s called the Madden-Julian Oscillation​ (MJO) – a pulse of rain and thunderstorm activity that circled the globe, on average, every one to two months.

Historical data was used to understand what weather patterns were usually associated with the MJO when it was in certain parts of the world.

It would be moving from north of Australia and Papua New Guinea into the western part of the Pacific Ocean, north of New Zealand. Here, it would fuel “unsettled weather” for the country, bringing northerly air flows, resulting in those warmer conditions in the first half of October.

While it was too early to predict specifics for the Christmas period, Noll said there was an expectation that overall temperatures would be above average.

“Through the next three months there’ll be peaks and valleys, ebbs and flows, ups and downs, but when we’re closing the books at the end of December [there’ll be] above-average temperatures for the country as a whole ... continuing that trend that has been with us for some time.”

Niwa’s climate outlook also looked at rainfall, soil moisture and river flows for the upcoming three months.

Rainfall was likely to be near normal in the north of both islands, and near or below normal in all other regions. There may be, however, periods of rain and possible thunderstorms in the first half of October thanks to that unsettled pattern.

Over time, dry spells might increase thanks to high pressure becoming increasingly common near the east of the South Island. But compared to weather patterns experienced this time last year, conditions were improving and there was expected to be a slower progression towards that dryness, Noll said.

He also said soil moisture levels were generally higher this year compared to last year – good news for those in the agricultural sector. Niwa was forecasting levels to be below normal in the west of the South Island and near or below normal for the rest of the country.

“That’s probably more of a positive ... compared to last year. That’s maybe a bit of good news.”