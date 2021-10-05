Metservice issues heavy rain warning for Nelson/Tasman

Heavy rain with a possibility of thunderstorms has been forecasted for the top of the south.

A heavy rain warning has been issued for the top of the south by Metservice.

The Tasman region to the west of Motueka has been forecasted for heavy rain on Wednesday from 11am to 11am Thursday.

Locals should expect 110mm to 150mm of rain, with peak rates of about 10mm to 20mm per hour. There may also may be the possibility of thunderstorms.

Metservice warned that heavy rain to the west of Motueka may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips were also possible, and driving may be hazardous.

MARTIN VAN BEYNEN/Stuff Metservice warns that heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly.

Rai Valley, the Bryant Range, and the Richmond Ranges in Marlborough have also been warned that they may experience heavy rain.

Metservice meteorologist Tom Adams said that Wednesday was “not looking great,” for the Nelson/Tasman region, with heavy rain forecasted for 24 hours from 11am.

“Today is pretty cloudy with a few showers. Tomorrow those showers turn to rain.”

Adams said the rain will ease Thursday evening, although the start of the day will be “pretty wet.”

Friday will see a few showers, and Saturday and Sunday will see the winds turn southwest, with the possibility of an odd shower, he warned.

“So things look pretty good for Nelson.”

The following week started off with a “messy low pressure system,” Adams said. However, this should clear by the mid-week to relatively settled weather.

“There may well be another front come through for the following weekend, but it really is too far off to tell at the moment.”