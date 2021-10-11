Strong winds, snow and rain on anniversary of storm that sank boats

With the wind turning to the south over the next couple of days many places succumb to cold temperatures, and higher parts of the South Island will get a dusting of snow to boot.

Severe winds, snow and heavy rain are set to batter parts of Canterbury on the 21st anniversary of brutal gales that sank 32 boats and brought down power lines and trees.

Banks Peninsula residents will again be the victim of strong gales on Tuesday, according to MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makatabutlane.

MetService has issued warnings of up to seven centimetres of snow for Lewis Pass on State Highway 7, Arthur’s Pass and Porter’s Pass on SH73, and the Canterbury high country.

It also warned of severe wind for Banks Peninsula and some parts of coastal Canterbury.

Makatabutlane said a low pressure system would make its way up the South Island on Monday, bringing severe northwest winds to the Canterbury high country.

Southwest winds were expected to arrive by 7pm, bringing snow to 400 metres overnight and heavy rain to the headwaters of Canterbury lakes and rivers on Tuesday.

She urged Banks Peninsula residents to keep checking MetService before Tuesday as a severe wind weather warning was likely to be issued for the area.

Canterbury Weather Updates also advised of heavy snowfalls for the Canterbury high country, south of Mt Hutt, above 700m, on Monday evening and Tuesday.

The forecasting organisation also warned of strong winds on the Canterbury coast on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Will Harvie/Stuff Banks Peninsula residents should expect severe winds on Tuesday, 21 years after a storm battered Canterbury.

The spring storm will arrive 21 years after a storm battered Canterbury and forced 20 people to flee their homes.

The storm sank 32 boats around Lyttelton, cut electricity to about 8000 homes, brought down power lines and trees, and damaged roads and buildings around Christchurch and other parts of the South Island.