Strong winds, snow and rain: Spring storm on the way

A spring storm expected to bring snow, heavy rain and strong winds will hit on the 21st anniversary of brutal gales that sank 32 boats and brought down power lines and trees.

Banks Peninsula residents may again be the victim of strong gales on Tuesday, according to MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makatabutlane, who said a severe weather warning was likely to be issued for the area.

Makatabutlane said a low pressure system would make its way up the South Island on Monday, bringing severe northwest winds to the Canterbury high country.

By 7pm, southwest winds were expected to arrive, bringing snow to 400 metres overnight and heavy rain to the headwaters of Canterbury lakes and rivers on Tuesday.

She urged Banks Peninsula residents to keep checking MetService before Tuesday as a severe wind weather warning was likely to be issued for the area.

Canterbury Weather Updates also advised of heavy snowfalls for the Canterbury high country, south of Mutt Hutt, above 700m, on Monday evening and Tuesday.

The forecasting organisation also warned of strong winds on the Canterbury coast on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The spring storm will arrive 21 years after a storm battered Canterbury and forced 20 people to flee their homes.

The storm sunk 32 boats around Lyttelton, cut electricity to about 8000 homes, brought down power lines and trees, and damaged roads and buildings around Christchurch and other parts of the South Island.