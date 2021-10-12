Snow in the south as north-moving fronts bring spring storm

More than 100 millimetres of rain has been recorded in parts of the South Island, and some areas have woken up to snow. (File photo)

People in some parts of the South Island have woken up to snow as a couple of fronts that brought a spring storm move their way north.

The cold southerly flow brought heavy rain, strong winds, and low temperatures since Monday evening.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said two fronts were moving across the country on Tuesday. One was moving past the northern part of the South Island on Tuesday morning, reaching Wellington later in the morning and easing off as it moved north.

In the north of the South Island, heavy showers brought up to 105 millimetres of rain in the Tasman ranges, while the Westland ranges recorded up to 95mm in 24 hours.

The road to Milford Sound, State Highway 94, was closed between Hollyford and the Chasm due to a high avalanche hazard, according to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The front was expected to bring snow down to 1000 metres over the central plateau overnight, Corrigan said.

He advised people to “stay tuned for any updates” as there could be changes throughout the day “as we review how low that snow may get”.

Meteorologist Amy Rossiter said strong winds were recorded in Wellington and the Wairarapa overnight with gusts of up to 150kmh recorded in Mt Kaukau and 120kmh around the Remutaka summit.

Another front was sitting over the upper North Island from Northland to the Bay of Plenty but was expected to move to the northeast and would be “clearing off the country with just a few showers in behind”, Corrigan said.

MetService With the wind turning to the south over the next couple of days many places succumb to cold temperatures, and higher parts of the South Island will get a dusting of snow to boot.

MetService issued road snowfall warnings on Monday, with up to 7 centimetres of snow expected for the Lewis Pass on SH7, Arthur’s and Porter’s passes on SH73, and the Canterbury high country. Most warnings had eased by early Tuesday.

Areas in Central Otago woke up to snow, with reports of up to 10cm in Naseby. There was also widespread snowfall throughout the Mackenzie Basin and the higher parts of the Queenstown Lakes District in the hills above Queenstown and Wānaka, Corrigan said.

“If you’re travelling through the area, drive to the conditions, carry chains and keep an eye out for NZTA’s info to see the latest details on those roads,” he said.

A road snowfall warning would remain for the Lewis Pass until Tuesday evening and Banks Peninsula would have a strong wind watch until Wednesday afternoon. Snow could also be expected in the area down to 800m.

George Empson/Supplied Many weather warnings have eased overnight as the spring storm moves north.

Lower maximum temperatures “than average for this time of year” were expected across the South Island on Tuesday, “due to the colder air mass”.

Ashburton, Timaru and Christchurch would reach a high of 12 degrees Celsius, while Dunedin, Alexandra and Gore would reach about 10C.

Wānaka and Queenstown would stay “in the single digits”, Corrigan said.

The North Island would receive temperatures “more standard for this time of year”, reaching the “mid to high teens across the board”.

Hawke’s Bay would “probably be the pick of the day”, with rain in the morning, clearing out to “a fine afternoon”.