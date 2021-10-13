High tide and a gnarly southerly: Wellington's coast bears brunt of storm, with more to come

Big waves around Wellington's south coast on Wednesday ripped up tarmac near Ōwhiro Bay and threw a tree stump across the road.

Coastal areas of Wellington are strewn with debris after midday’s high tide on Wednesday coincided with a strong wind warning.

The road to Eastbourne from Point Howard onward is closed until further notice, along with Moa Point Rd alongside the airport runway, and Ōwhiro Bay Pde, with large swells throwing rocks and debris onto the tarmac. Cook Strait ferry crossings have been cancelled.

In Ōwhiro Bay, the road has been torn up and a large tree stump has been dumped on the road. Coastal residents reported waves coming up over the sea wall, and some homes had put out sand bags.

Resident JoElle Gragilla said the sea had wreaked havoc on the car park across from her house. One car had its back windscreen smashed by debris.

Ross Giblin Massive waves wash over Ōwhiro Bay Parade leaving logs, rocks strewn along the road on the south coast. One car was damaged. Sandbags have been put in place to protect houses.

She said it was great to see the Wellington City Council getting stuck in earlyd. Compared with previous years, the response from cleanup teams had been “really quick”, Gragilla said.

Events like this were becoming more frequent. “When I moved here there was one bad storm in the 80s,” she said.

“Then we had the terrible, terrible flood in 2013, and then another last year, and now this.”

While it wasn’t enough to make her reconsider where she lived, it had “brought up a little red flag”.

It was a good indication of where work was needed. “There’s a sea wall opposite me which we didn’t have in 2013. I can stand here and say ‘It’s not as bad as 2013’, but how much of that is thanks to the sea wall?”

Phil Reid JoElle Gragilla, third from the left, pictured during the cleanup in 2013, along with Vallis Lock-Wright, left, Keith Bowen, and Steve Collings, right. (File photo)

Metservice meteorologist Dan Corrigan said the region could expect similar tides at midnight. The “persistent southerly”, which had moved up from the South Island, had created large waves on top of a high tide. “The advice would be to take extra caution.”

All Bluebridge sailings for the rest of Wednesday, and those on Thursday morning, have been cancelled. Interislander’s acting executive general manager Peter Mathews said they, too, did not expect to resume sailings until at least Thursday morning.

Ross Giblin/Stuff One car in Ōwhiro Bay lost it’s whole back windscreen, as debris was flung up onto the road.

“We regret the disruption this is causing to our passengers and freight customers, but safety must be out top priority.”

The road will likely be closed for the next few hours, with residents and cleanup teams on the watch for the next high tide, which is due to peak around midnight.

Despite the swells, some thrill-seeking swimmers braved the frigid waters at Ōwhiro Bay.

A strong wind watch was issued by MetService from 11am to 10pm, with wind gusts of up to 110kmh expected.

Mike White/Stuff Swimmers brave big swells in Ōwhiro Bay, despite wild weather warnings.

Earlier in the day, the same weather system brought heavy rain and gales to the South Island’s east coast, causing power outages. An Orion spokeswoman said most outages were due to fallen trees, with 146 homes without power as of 8.45am.

On Banks Peninsula, gusts of up to 130kmh were recorded in the Le Bons Bay area early on Wednesday.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said no major issues were reported due to the weather overnight except for some fallen trees in rural areas.