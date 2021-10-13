Six-metre swells forecast as gales move towards Wellington

Wind gusts of up to 130kmh have been recorded in the Banks Peninsula on Wednesday morning. (File photo)

Wellington is bracing for heavy swells of up to 6 metres as a front bringing heavy rain and gales makes its way up the country.

Metservice is warning of big waves on the capital’s South Coast and Eastbourne.

Debris had already washed up along the coast as of 10:30, Wellington Region Emergency Management Office reported.

Swells are expected to increase throughout the afternoon before easing in the evening.

The same front brought heavy rain and gales to the South Island’s east coast, on Wednesday morning, causing power outages in some places.

Toppled rubbish bins lined the streets in parts of Christchurch as people woke to howling winds and heavy rain on Wednesday. It was caused by a low pressure system sitting off the east coast, MetService meteorologist Juliane Bergdolt​ said.

A weather warning was in place for Banks Peninsula, where gusts of up to 130kmh were recorded in the Le Bons Bay area early on Wednesday.

Parts of Banks Peninsula were experiencing power outages due to the weather. An Orion spokeswoman said most outages were due to fallen trees, with 146 homes without power as of 8.45am.

Wind warnings were in place along the east coast from Dunedin to the Marlborough Sounds, and a wind watch had been issued for the West Coast south of Hokitika, Bergdolt said.

The strong southerly winds were expected to last until about 11am, she said.

“Winds have picked up quite a bit on the east coast of the South Island, as we were expecting [on Tuesday].”

Most of the rain was concentrated in Canterbury, particularly around Christchurch, where the front was moving in slowly, Bergdolt said.

MetService Conditions stay cool through much of the week but weather will be broadly fine for Thursday and Friday.

The low pressure system was “dragging the front up the east coast of the South Island” and would move into Wellington later on Wednesday.

A strong wind watch was issued by MetService for the capital city from 11am to 10pm, with gusts of up to 90kmh expected.

“Southerly winds may approach severe gales in exposed places, especially near the coast,” it warned.

Some road snowfall warnings were in place around the South Island, but were expected to ease by 11am, except for the Lewis Pass, which would be affected by the front until about 5pm.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff People in Christchurch have woken up to wet, windy morning as a front slowly moves its way across and up towards Wellington. (File photo)

“As the front moves north, the rain should start to pull away and things should look up a bit.”

Bergdolt said the North Island was not quite as affected so “reasonably warm conditions” were expected there.

The southerly winds brought cooler temperatures to the South Island, and most places would reach a high of only 9 or 10 degrees Celsius, though the West Coast would have a clear day with temperatures reaching about 15C.

Wellington would also reach about 10C as the front moved in over the afternoon.

A ridge beginning to build over the country would raise temperatures from Thursday and into the weekend, Bergdolt said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said no major issues were reported due to the weather overnight except for some fallen trees in rural areas.

A Christchurch Transport Operations Centre spokesperson said a central Christchurch road, outside 50 Tuam St, had a right-hand lane drop due to a burst water main.

“Due to the current poor weather conditions this will remain in place until at least [Thursday] afternoon,” they said.

No other issues had been reported on the regions’ roading network.