Weather: 'Unsettled' conditions with 'muggy' nights, rain for much of the country

There would be “patchy” rain for much of Nelson on Monday.

Those eager to get out and about on Labour Day will be sorely disappointed by the weather, with “unsettled” conditions delivering rain and “muggy” nights to most of the country.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best told Stuff the forecast for Monday and the next few days was showing “periods of unsettled weather”. There would be some fine breaks, but generally, conditions were unsettled.

“Switch on Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime, play some games, bake some cakes ... Don’t stomp around in the garden, it’ll be wet.”

The North Island was under the influence of patchy rain and drizzle for most of Monday, Best said. In the west, it was expected to clear towards the evening as the front moved eastward, turning into showery conditions. Some showers had the potential to be quite heavy at times.

Northland and Auckland, late on Monday morning and early afternoon, would experience a brief fine period, but there was a risk of isolated showers in the afternoon and evening.

Light rain in Wellington was expected to clear by Monday afternoon. “It’s pretty muggy here in Wellington currently, we’ve got lots of low cloud and drizzly rain in the capital,” Best said.

Looking to the top of the South Island, Best explained there was “patchy rain” for much of Nelson and northwest Marlborough, but conditions would “fine up” throughout the afternoon and evening.

“The east of the South Island from Kaikoura coast all the way down to Dunedin [has] quite a lot of morning cloud down there ... [it’ll be] fine by late morning.”

The West Coast from Buller to Fiordland would experience the worst conditions in the South Island with clouds and showers forecast for most of Monday. “That’s really beginning to ease this evening,” Best said.

Rain in Southland and Clutha on Monday morning was expected to turn to showers and become “relatively fine” by the afternoon.

‘Muggy’ nights ahead

The weather systems moving across were blowing humid, moist air from the tropics over much of the North Island and upper South Island.

These rainy, humid conditions – Best described them as “muggy” – would linger over the North Island until at least Thursday.

Best said it would be “quite uncomfortable” on Monday night and for the next few nights.

Looking at the temperatures forecast, a warming trend was expected for Hamilton down to the Kāpiti Coast on Monday night, with Rotorua, Taupō and Napier warming to around 6 degrees Celsius​ above average.

“Tonight, places like Taumarunui, Rotorua, Taupō and Napier will all be very uncomfortable with high humidity and temperatures.”

Gisborne, Napier and Hastings would, on Tuesday, reach highs of 25C​, while Masterton, Hamilton and Taumarunui would warm to 24C​.

On Wednesday, Gisborne would again get up to 25C​ and Napier and Hastings to 26C​.

“That’s really quite warm,” Best said. “About 6C warmer than average for this time of the year.”

Overnight lows for places on the North Island’s east coast would be in the teens – Taumarunui had forecast lows of 14C​ and 13C​ on Monday and Tuesday, as did Rotorua. Napier had consecutive lows of 15C​ over those two days.

“Although it doesn’t seem warm, 14, 13, 15 ... those are 6C warmer than average, so it makes for high humidities, very uncomfortable nights for those people who don’t have air conditioners.”

Wellington had forecast highs of 18C​ and lows of 13C​ on Monday and Tuesday, while Auckland’s conditions hovered around the seasonal average with highs of 20C​ and 22C​ and lows of 13C​ and 15C​ in the same period.

The South Island wouldn't warm up as much as the North Island, with Best describing it as “relatively benign in terms of comfort”, but it would be a “little humid” on Monday night.

“They do get warm temperatures down there,” he said. Blenheim and Alexandra would Monday warm to 24C​, and Alexandra to 24C​ again on Tuesday. Blenheim on Tuesday would reach 23C​.

From Wednesday, temperatures would average out before lifting again on Thursday and Friday. Best highlighted Alexandra and Wanaka, which were both expected to reach highs of 23C​ on Thursday and Friday.

In Christchurch, the forecast was showing highs of 23C​ and 21C​ and lows of 9C​ and 10C​ on Monday and Tuesday.

There wouldn’t be a reprieve until next weekend – Friday at the earliest, Best explained. At the moment, the forecast was showing a weather system bringing strong norwesterlies towards the end of Saturday and on Sunday.

“That’s some relief ... that’s really gonna clear out most [of the] humidity.”

Multiple systems moving over

These weather events were thanks to multiple systems moving over the Tasman.

Best explained they were all developing off the east coast of Australia and moving eastward. As they moved towards New Zealand, they were becoming more unstable.

These were “very much spring-like systems”, he said, with fronts followed by breaks and then more fronts in the mix.