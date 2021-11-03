Weather: Wild winds, heavy rain sweep the North Island, causing fallen trees and state highway closure

MetService has issued heavy rain and strong wind warnings and watches for Wednesday and Thursday.

Heavy rain and wild winds whipping across the North Island have caused trees to fall and even closed part of a state highway.

Strong wind and heavy rain warnings and watches are in place for much of the North Island due to a slow-moving, complex, subtropical low.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency urged motorists in Bay of Plenty and Waikato to take care on the roads, with high winds bringing down trees and power lines across the two regions.

A section of State Highway 1 near Cambridge has closed due to multiple fallen trees and a detour has been put in place, NZTA said.

Several trees have blown down in Tokoroa, including one that fell on to a cafe awning. Gusts at nearby Mamaku radar exceeded 100kmh on Wednesday morning, MetService said online.

SUPPLIED Trees in Tokoroa's Bridge St will likely be felled after a business was crushed.

MetService has issued a strong wind warning for Bay of Plenty, from Ōpōtiki eastwards, Taupō south and east of the lake, Taihape, southern Taumarunui and Taranaki about and north of the mountain.

The warning is in place throughout Wednesday night, until 8am Thursday.

MetService The South Island, outside of Canterbury and Marlborough, will have beautiful weather for the rest of the week.

MetService said southeast gales were forecast to be severe at times, with gusts possibly reaching 120kmh in exposed places. It warned strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

A heavy rain warning is currently in place for Gisborne until 6pm Thursday. Between 150 millimetres and 220mm of rain is expected to fall.

MetService warns that heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

A statement from the Gisborne District Council shared on Wednesday evening said the city’s wastewater system was flooded. A rain gauge recorded 95mm of rain in the suburb of Kaiti.

To prevent sewage from overflowing back into homes and onto roads and causing a significant health risk, the council has opened the emergency sewer valve at Wainui Rd into the Turanganui River.

The council said it only opened the valve when “it’s absolutely necessary and only in the areas with issues”. The discharge is diluted with rain water, but still posed a health risk.

MetService MetService has issued heavy rain and strong wind warnings, as well as weather watches for eastern and central areas of the North Island.

A heavy rain warning is currently in place for Hawke’s Bay, north of Napier, until 11pm Thursday.

Between 150mm and 200mm of rain is expected to fall about the ranges, and 90mm–140mm near the coast.

A heavy rain watch will be in place for Hawke’s Bay, from Napier southwards, 1am-11pm Thursday. Periods of heavy rain are expected and rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria, especially about the ranges and eastern hills, MetService said.

A strong wind watch is currently in place for Bay of Plenty west of Ōpōtiki, Rotorua, eastern parts of Waikato and Waitomo, and northern parts of Taumarunui, until 8am Thursday. Southeast winds may approach severe galeforce at times.