Residents leave homes, some rescued by boat, after state of emergency declared in Gisborne

Inflatable rescue boats have been used to help evacuate residents from flooded homes in parts of Tairāwhiti/Gisborne, where a state of emergency has been declared for the entire district.

Some areas have received more than 200 millimetres of rain in the past 24 hours, the Gisborne District Council says, and the heavy rain forced some residents to leave their homes amid worsening flooding and rising river levels.

The council issued a flood warning shortly before 5pm for the Taruheru River – from the city centre to Tuckers Rd, telling residents to get ready to leave as the tide rises.

“High tide is at 6pm. We advise if you’re in a low-lying area to be prepared to evacuate, as the river can rise quickly. Please go stay with whānau or friends.”

Gisborne District Council The Gisborne District Council issued a flood warning for the Taruheru River, from the city centre to Tuckers Rd.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence group controller Dave Wilson urged people to stay home where possible and restrict travel. He said: “Treat all surface water as contaminated.”

The council was forced to open the scours when the systems became overloaded.

He said surface flooding around the district had closed several roads, and some people at Pouawa and Loisels had left their homes.

Tanay Goldsbury/Gisborne District Council Some areas received more than 200mm of rain in a 24-hour period, the Gisborne District Council says.

Portaloos were delivered to Sponge Bay, one of the worst affected areas where many roads had been closed and the power was being shut off.

Some Sponge Bay residents left their homes as floodwaters were rising, with contractors sandbagging the area.

“If you're in this area, be prepared to evacuate,” Tairāwhiti Civil Defence said on Facebook.

TairÄwhiti Civil Defence Rescuers evacuate a couple from Sponge Bay, Gisborne.

Parts of Kaiti and Fergusson Drive were also underwater, with sandbagging under way in low-lying areas.

There were slips on East Cape Rd and also Makorori Hill, but both still had a single lane open for traffic. Anaura Bay was completely cut off.

Welfare centres have been set up at the Wainui School Hall, the Salvation Army on Gladstone Rd, and the House of Breakthrough church, with Te Poho o Rawiri Marae on standby.

Tanay Goldsbury/Gisborne District Council Tairāwhiti Civil Defence group controller Dave Wilson says: “Treat all surface water as contaminated.”

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence said there was significant surface flooding on state highways, multiple road closures, and power outages across the city.

A number of private properties in other areas of the district reported sewage overflowing as wastewater backs up.

“Anyone who is concerned for their safety should stay with friends and whānau. Welfare centres are being established across the district for those with nowhere to go. If people need assistance, please call us,” Wilson said.

“If you feel that you need to be relocated during the night, please let us know. We’re here. We’ll be here 24/7.”

He said people could call 0800 653 800 and Civil Defence staff would be monitoring the situation throughout the night.

Jordan Perry Backyard flooding in central Gisborne.

Tolaga Bay Civil Defence manager Greg Shelton said his team was on standby to evacuate residents should the situation worsen. It had been raining for 48 hours, he said.

Staff continued to closely monitor the weather situation across the region after more than 24 hours of torrential rain, which was affecting properties, roads and communities.

“The team around Gisborne have been pretty active getting people out. I understand they are evacuating people in southern parts of Gisborne around Sponge Bay.”

High tide in Tolaga Bay was about 5.30pm and Shelton expected flooding to start affecting the community near 8pm to 9pm if the rain persisted.

“Sometimes the river can go from 9 to 11 metres in an hour and a half. We don't want to have to evacuate, but everybody's prepped and knows what to do,” Shelton said.

“We've been through this before. All we can do is rely on your resources and having a bit of good luck on your side.”

Supplied Anzac Park in Gisborne, where boats might actually be useful.

The Gisborne District Council said its call centre was getting a huge number of calls.

“If you haven’t had a response to your request, please bear with us. People and property is our priority and our focus right now is to evacuate people before dark.

“Staff have also been redeployed to the civil defence centre, so they’re not at their desks right now.”

Tommy Dalton, of The Boardroom surf shop in Wainui, drove his van towards Sponge Bay earlier on Thursday.

“The roads are all flooded. A four-wheel-drive truck came through but [the water] was up around the doors. I wouldn't drive my van through,” Dalton said.

“The council are out there trying to clear drains – it's definitely a worry. If it keeps raining overnight we're going to see some pretty big problems there for sure.”

Three large gum trees toppled on John Fraser’s MacLaurin Rd property, one of which “completely squashed” his shed and a rare Jaguar Mark VII sheltered inside it.

“It’s a massive tree, about 35 or 40 metres long. One went over and uprooted the other two, and then they toppled about five hours later. They brought some macrocarpas down with them.”

Fraser said his shed had been destroyed by one falling tree, as had the Jaguar.

“I don’t think insurance will be paying out for that. We have house and contents insurance, but I don’t think the car will be a part of that.”

He said there was minor flooding on his driveway and described the trees falling over as a “chain reaction”.

Surfers having fun in Heath Johnston Park, Tamarau (near Sponge Bay), just out of Gisborne. A local resident says the stream is normally small enough to jump over.

Tolaga Bay Area School principal Nori Parata said students and staff living in outlying areas were sent home at 1pm.

“The side roads and the state highway between Tolaga Bay and Tokomaru [Bay] were having some quite heavy flooding, so we're erring on the side of caution.

“We've been inundated with rain, so we're checking with our wardens to see how things are in our valleys and the nooks and crannies of our catchment. The rain has eased in the last half-hour, but there is more rain forecast and the river is flowing very fast and very full.”

Wastewater overflow concern

Local councillor Shannon Dowsing said about 80 per cent of his section was underwater. He had just returned from a council meeting and said there was extensive surface flooding on the roads, including the state highway.

Despite the amount of water on his section, he was not too concerned about it flooding.

“My house was built on piles, knowing there was the potential for this.”

He had lived on the property for about four years and the rain was the heaviest he had seen.

His biggest concern was the overflow of wastewater into nearby rivers and streams. The council has done a lot of work to keep wastewater out of the network, but the rain has been so heavy that the system has not been able to cope.

Wainui School, on the outskirts of Gisborne, has been declared a welfare centre for those forced from their homes by flooding.

At 3.20pm, a staff member at the school, who identified herself as Sue, said it had been "bucketing down" since midnight and there was significant surface flooding.

"A lot of residents are trying to sand-bag to stop the water."

She understood there was a blocked culvert near the school, contributing to the flooding.

MetService MetService has issued heavy rain and strong wind warnings, as well as weather watches for eastern and central areas of the North Island.

With high tide expected at 6pm, she expected the flooding to get worse.The school has a roll of 297 and most parents had already picked up their children.

Maureen Ingram, of MacLaurin Rd in Hexton, said that while the water was not threatening the house, it had “probably ruined the gardens”.

“We’ve got a vegetable garden, potatoes, that sort of thing, and we’re probably going to have to start again. We do get this sort of thing every so often. The rain was heavy overnight, but it’s eased a bit now.”

MetService has issued heavy rain and strong wind warnings and watches for Wednesday and Thursday.

Tolaga Bay bears the brunt

Tolaga Bay, north of Gisborne, has so far borne the brunt of the slow-moving rain front hanging over the east coast.

In the 24 hours to 8am on Thursday the small coastal settlement copped 173mm of rain.

A heavy rain warning remained in place in Gisborne, with 70mm to 110mm of rain expected to fall between 8pm Wednesday and 6pm Thursday.

Heavy rain was also expected in Hawke’s Bay until 11pm Thursday and there were strong wind warnings in place for Bay of Plenty, the central North Island and eastern parts of Waikato.