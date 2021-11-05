Gisborne floods: Landslide risk warning as rain continues to fall

Some areas received more than 200mm of rain in a 24-hour period, the Gisborne District Council says.

A local state of emergency is continuing in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne on Friday after steady rain contributed to flooding overnight.

Some areas have received more than 200 millimetres of rain on Thursday and the heavy rain forced some residents to leave their homes amid worsening flooding and rising river levels.

Kupu Lloyd​, civil defence operator for Gisborne District Council, said river levels had dropped on Friday morning, but concerns remained.

“There’s quite a lot of surface flooding, and the ground is saturated, so we are starting to get quite a few landslides,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Residents leave homes, some rescued by boat, after state of emergency declared in Gisborne

* At least 1400 homes still without power between Gisborne and Hawke's Bay

* Huge slip between Wairoa and Gisborne creates large lake and "significant hazard"



High tide was at 6:36am and the Taruheru River did not appear to be at risk of breaking its banks, he said.

Grant Ensor & Christina Durdy Locals make the most of flooded streets at Sponge Bay, Gisborne.

Rainfall is forecast to pick up to about 10mm per hour after 10am.

“It was steady throughout the night, it wasn't heavy but did it pick up around 4am. We still have a bit of rain falling at the moment,” he said.

Five households were evacuated in the area on Thursday evening. There is no update yet on whether any had returned on whether any further households had evacuated.

Gisborne District Council The Gisborne District Council issued a flood warning for the Taruheru River, from the city centre to Tuckers Rd.

The area will remain in a local state of emergency for the next seven days.

In one of the worst affected areas, Sponge Bay, some residents left their homes on Thursday as floodwaters rose, while contractors were sandbagging the area. Portable toilets were delivered and the power was shut off.

Parts of Kaiti and Fergusson Drive were also underwater, with sandbagging needed in low-lying areas.

TairÄwhiti Civil Defence Rescuers evacuate a couple from Sponge Bay, Gisborne.

Thursday also saw slips on East Cape Rd and also Makorori Hill, but both still had a single lane open for traffic. Anaura Bay was completely cut off.

A number of private properties in other areas of the district reported sewage overflowing as wastewater backed up.

Welfare centres were set up at the Wainui School Hall, the Salvation Army on Gladstone Rd, and the House of Breakthrough church, with Te Poho o Rawiri Marae on standby.

Local residents can contact Civil Defence at 0800 653 800.