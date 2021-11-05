Gisborne floods: State of emergency lifted as water levels recede

Some areas received more than 200mm of rain in a 24-hour period, the Gisborne District Council says.

The state of emergency in the area surrounding Gisborne has been lifted following three days of torrential rain that brought flooding and landslips to the area.

On Friday afternoon Tairāwhiti Civil Defence group controller Dave Wilson​ said rain had eased, and water levels had dropped enough for the status to be lifted, though they would continue to monitor the situation.

“The current weather system is extremely variable and things can change very quickly, so everyone needs to keep abreast of the latest information,” he said.

Some areas around Tairāwhiti Gisborne received more than 200 millimetres of rain on Thursday – almost three times the average for November – and the heavy rain forced some residents to leave their homes amid worsening flooding and rising river levels.

River levels on Friday dropped below high-risk levels but surface flooding and the saturated ground remained an issue for residents.

Teams were out at first light to assess the damage, and while much of the surface water has dropped overnight the city rivers are very full. Horticulture crops have been impacted by the weather, but just how badly is still being assessed.

A total of 16 landslides have been recorded around Gisborne after a heavy flooding. Slips remain a risk, and people who live on hillsides or riverbanks have been encouraged to check for their properties for subsidence, water coming out of unusual places, retaining walls or trees on strange angles, or warping to structures.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Floodwater on farmland near Tolaga Bay.

More than 600 contractors and council staff have been out checking roads and properties to assess the damage after the East Coast was hit by more than a month’s worth of rainfall in 24 hours.

Kupu Lloyd​, civil defence operator for Gisborne District Council, said several council staff were out assessing and property around the region.

“The rain has tapered off quite a bit, in fact, there’s no rain at the moment. Our concerns are more around land subsidence at the moment,” he said.

“We are still getting information on some houses which may have been impacted by landslides ... we’re unsure if any more will need to be evacuated.”

Gisborne District Council Flooding in Gisborne in 2021.

Council building services manager Ian Petty said in 32 years this was the worst weather incident he had seen, and he was preparing for some “tough” conversations with homeowners.

“The ground is sodden and more rain forecast, so as ground gets wetter there could be more land movements.”

TairÄwhiti Civil Defence Rescuers evacuate a couple from Sponge Bay, Gisborne.

In one of the worst affected areas, Sponge Bay, some residents left their homes on Thursday as floodwaters rose, while contractors were sandbagging the area. Portable toilets were delivered and the power was shut off.

Parts of Kaiti and Fergusson Drive were also underwater, with sandbagging needed in low-lying areas.

Thursday also saw slips on East Cape Rd and also Makorori Hill, but both still had a single lane open for traffic. Anaura Bay was completely cut off.

A number of private properties in other areas of the district reported sewage overflowing as wastewater backed up.

Welfare centres were set up at the Wainui School Hall, the Salvation Army on Gladstone Rd, and the House of Breakthrough church, with Te Poho o Rawiri Marae on standby.

Local residents can contact Civil Defence at 0800 653 800, or the council’s 24/7 line 0800 653 800 with concerns.