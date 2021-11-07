Severe thunderstorm risk on Sunday, but summer-like weather and possible 30C days on way

Some sunny, settled weather is on the way next week.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for much of the central North Island on Sunday.

MetService is warning of severe thunderstorms for Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taupō, Taranaki, Taihape, and Whanganui between 1–9pm on Sunday.

The national forecaster states that a combination of afternoon heating and cool temperatures aloft are expected to produce scattered thunderstorms across inland areas from Waikato southwards to Taranaki and western Taihape.

There is a moderate risk of these thunderstorms could become slow moving and severe, producing localised downpours. Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.

MetService Here's the weekend forecast from MetService. Although showers linger for some this weekend, settled weather is on the way.

Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain, MetService said.

There is also a chance of thunderstorms and small hail on Sunday afternoon and evening for inland parts of Northland, Nelson and North Canterbury. The thunderstorm activity is expected to ease tonight.

The North Island has seen heavy downpours and thunderstorms in recent days. Earlier this week, a state of emergency was in place in Gisborne following three days of torrential rain that brought flooding and landslips to the area.

Some areas around Tairāwhiti Gisborne received more than 200 millimetres of rain on Thursday – almost three times the average for November.

Despite the thunderstorm risk for the central North Island on Sunday, much of Aotearoa can expect some relatively settled weather.

A seven-day stretch of warm weather is also on the way, with possible 30 degree Celsius days on the cards. According to forecaster Niwa, some “summer-like warmth” is coming across the ditch from Australia next week.

In a post online, Niwa Weather said: “A rather hot and humid 7-day stretch is ahead – the temperature may reach 30C in some regions by the end of the week.

“Locate your sandals.”

On Monday, a ridge of high pressure over the South Island is expected to spread onto the North Island and remain slow-moving there through to Thursday.

A trough of low pressure is expected to approach the South Island from the Tasman Sea on Wednesday, bringing rain to Fiordland and southern areas of Westland on Thursday.