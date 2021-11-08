Severe thunderstorm watch in place for central North Island

Some areas in Gisborne received more than 200mm of rain over 24 hours last week. (File photo)

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupo, Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, and Taihape for Monday afternoon.

MetService has warned that thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and there is a risk that one or two of them may become severe, producing localised downpours with intensities of 25 to 40 millimetres per hour. There may also be hail.

“Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips. Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain,” the warning stated.

The thunderstorms should ease this evening. MetService will continue to monitor the situation closely for severe thunderstorm development and will issue further updates.

People in the area should “be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and monitor for possible severe thunderstorm warnings.

SUPPLIED Thunderstorm warnings for Gisborne and Northland.

It comes a week after a state of emergency was declared in Gisborne due to torrential rain.

Some areas around Tairāwhiti Gisborne received more than 200mm of rain on Thursday – almost three times the average for November.

The heavy rain also forced some residents to leave their homes amid worsening flooding and rising river levels, and 16 landslips were recorded.

There is also a severe thunderstorm watch in place for Northland, running until 9pm Monday.