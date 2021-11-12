High winds and heavy rain warnings for all of New Zealand this weekend

Latest severe weather warnings from MetService for the whole of New Zealand.

Strong winds and heavy downpours will sweep across New Zealand this weekend, with gales of up to 120kmh and 100 millimetres of rain forecast for some regions.

MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said large parts of the nation would be affected by adverse wind and rain conditions for several days between now and the end of the weekend.

Heavy rain warnings have been issued for the West Coast of the South Island from Friday until noon on Sunday, the Tararua Range north of Wellington on the North Island from 2am to 8pm on Saturday, and in the eastern ranges of the Bay of Plenty from 9am to midnight on Saturday.

Heavy rain watches have been issued by MetService for Northland, the central North Island, Buller and Tasman for Friday evening and Saturday, along with North Otago and Dunedin from 11am to 11pm on Saturday.

Rhett Maxwell/Flickr Heavy rain warnings are in place for many regions in New Zealand over the weekend.

Hines warned Otago could “get 12 hours of non-stop light to moderate rain”.

He also warned that strong northwest gales would affect the country for much of the weekend.

“We’re going to get pulses of this wind as it rises and falls and fluctuates through the weekend,’’ he said.

The Canterbury high country has a strong wind warning in place from 10am on Friday to 5pm on Sunday. The winds of up to 120kmh would come in two waves, with one landing on Friday evening and the other on Saturday evening.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Wind warnings are also in place for many regions across New Zealand for the weekend.

“This is a really long warning,’’ Hines said.

A strong wind warning was also in place for Waiarapa and Wellington, excluding the Tararua district on Friday up to 2am on Saturday and then again on Saturday evening.

There was also a strong wind watch for the whole weekend, with severe gales predicted in exposed places across central parts of the South Island and the North Island.