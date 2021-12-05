Weather: Cold snap to sweep through, bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms

Heavy rain is on its way to much of west and central New Zealand on Sunday and Monday. (File photo)

A cold snap sweeping across the country is set to bring bursts of heavy rain to many areas.

MetService has issued a range of heavy rain warnings and watches on Sunday, as well as a severe thunderstorm watch for Canterbury.

A cold front is expected to move northwards across the South Island on Sunday, and onto the lower North Island on Monday where it would become slow-moving, MetService says.

Ahead of this front is a moist northerly airstream that will bring heavy rain for parts of central and southern areas. This will then be followed by a cooler southerly flow which could also bring heavy rain to some places, MetService says.



The key areas that could see rain are parts of the West Coast and northern areas of the South Island, and lower areas of the North Island, stretching up to Mount Taranaki. While Canterbury is also forecast to see thunderstorms on Sunday.

Thunderstorms are brewing

A thunderstorm watch is in place for the Canterbury plains and Canterbury high country on Sunday afternoon, between 3pm – 8pm.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop in parts of Canterbury throughout the afternoon and evening, bringing localised heavy rain and strong wind gusts between 90kmh – 110kmh.

The national forecaster says there’s a moderate risk of severe thunderstorms developing south of Rakaia, bringing the possibility of damaging winds gusting greater than 110kmh, and also the risk of a small localised tornado.

Wind gusts of this strength can cause some structural damage, including trees and power lines, and may make driving hazardous. If any tornados​ occur, they will only affect very localised areas, MetService states.



Heavy rain warnings in place

Heavy rain warnings are in place for Mount Taranaki and the Tararua Range, from 9pm Sunday to midnight Monday. Between 120mm – 180mm of rain is expected to fall in these areas, especially on Monday morning.

A heavy rain warning is also in place for Westland, between Otira and Haast, throughout Sunday and lasting until 8pm. Between 120mm – 180mm of rain is expected to fall about the ranges on top of what has already fallen, bringing rainfall totals for the event to 400mm – 500mm or possibly more, MetService states. Coastal areas can expect a further 60mm – 90mm of rain to accumulate.

A further warning is in place for the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers about and south of Arthur’s Pass, throughout Sunday lasting until 8pm. A further 100mm – 150mm of rain is expected about the divide, and 50mm – 70 mm within 15km east of the divide.



Where the heavy rain watches are

The top of the South Island is in for some rain, with heavy rain watches forecast for Tasman, west of Motueka, between 4pm Sunday and 3am Monday.

A further watch is in place for the Richmond and Bryant ranges, including the Rai Valley and northern parts of the Marlborough Sounds, between 6pm Sunday and 11am Monday.

A watch is in place for Buller throughout Sunday, lasting until midnight.

Wellington and Wairarapa, south of about Greytown, can expect some possible heavy rain to fall on Monday morning. A watch is in place between 3am – 9am on Monday.