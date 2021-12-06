Day of rain set to cause difficult journey home for Wellington commuters

Wellington commuters will face a difficult journey home with some returning to water-logged cars and those in the northern suburbs about to battle train cancellations and slips after a day of persistent rain in the capital.

The Johnsonville train line is affected by a slip and commuters to Khandallah and Johnsonville are being advised to seek other transport.

Metlink says trains will be running half-hourly from Wellington and Khandallah through peak, but remain suspended between Khandallah and Johnsonville. Bus drivers have been advised to accept train tickets on board.

Up to 20 cars in the Riverbank car park alongside the Hutt River became submerged as river levels rose.

Cole Douglas got a call from his boss about noon asking where he had parked his car. He knew something was up when he saw a crowd of people looking down on the car park.

“I saw all the people up on the riverbank and was like ‘oh stink’.

Matthew Tso/Stuff Cole Douglas in front of the Riverbank carpark. His submerged car is behind him, to the right of the orange vehicle.

“I’ve never experienced this sort of flooding. Not much you can do about it. The car was old anyway – probably time for an upgrade.”

Residents in the Wellington suburb of Seatoun narrowly avoided an order to evacuate their homes when a blocked drain opened just in time.

Matthew Tso/Stuff Flooding at the Riverbank car park. Hutt City Council is advising vehicle owners to remove their cars immediately.

In the wider region, streets in Porirua flooded, and up to 20 cars in the nearby Riverbank car park became submerged. Kāpiti Coast residents have been advised to stay at home.

The slow-moving front causing the heavy rain is expected to lurk over much of the lower North Island through Monday.

A number of warnings remain in place for the top of the South Island and bottom of the North Island, with thunderstorms also possible for central areas of the North Island in the afternoon and evening.

Matthew Tso/Stuff A car at Riverbank car park in Lower Hutt risks becoming submerged.

MetService meteorologist Amy Rositer said 25.6 millimetres of rain fell in the capital in the hour up to 5am, with another 17.4mm in the following hour.

Heavy rain is expected to continue to fall throughout the day in Wellington, Kāpiti, Horowhenua, and in parts of Taranaki due to a slow moving low, which has moved across the lower North Island.

Fire and Emergency NZ said there were reports of flooding around Airlie Rd in Plimmerton, north of Wellington.

Matthew Tso/Stuff Some vehicles at the Riverbank car park appear to be beyond saving.

It is the same area that suffered severe flooding in 2020.

Porirua mayor Anita Baker said Wellington Water cleared a drain with a pump and one person requested sand bags to keep the water away.

Wellington City Council spokeswoman Victoria Barton-Chapple said reports of flooding started arriving at the council contact centre shortly before 5am.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Joelle Williamson outside her home in Burnham St in the Wellington suburb of Seatoun.

“There have been quite a few reports of surface flooding in Tawa, Khandallah, Karori, Seatoun, Newtown, Ngaio, and Kaiwharawhara, with a few blocked sumps and dancing manholes reported around the city too,” she said.

The council is advising the river in the Takarau Gorge, linking Johnsonville and Makara Beach, is rising rapidly and flooding. “Motorists are now advised to avoid the area and access will be for residents only until further notice.”

Two roads in Seatoun were closed at 9am due to the high tide, a tweet from Wellington City Council said. While the car park at Lower Hutt's Riverbank is also closed, according to a message from the Greater Wellington Regional Council.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Contractors clearing drains to ease water buildup on Hutt Rd, Kaiwharawhara.

At 11.45am, contractors at the Riverbank car park began to move any remaining cars to higher ground.

Marie Garcia parked her daughter’s car just before 9am. At 11.15am she was watching a towing contractor wade over to the blue hatchback before driving it to higher ground.

“I didn’t think [the river would rise] so fast. The carpet will be all wet, but at least it still drives.”

KÄpiti District Council/Supplied Waikanae River has flooded Otaihanga Domain in Kāpiti.

Paekākāriki Hill Rd resident Dianne McLennan woke to find she wasn’t able to get down the hill. The flooding across the road had started as early as 6.45am when her partner tried to go to work.

Kāpiti District Council asked motorists to drive with care or stay at home. There is a diversion in place for traffic at Rimu Rd in Paraparaumu due to flood and the council has received some reports of slipping on rural roads. Maungakotukutuku Rd is closed due to slipping and Te Kupe Rd in Paraparaumu is also closed.

“There are multiple sites of road surface flooding and the potential more serious flooding if rain persists at the current rate. High tide is just before midday and may cause further issues. There will be delays to the bus network,” the council said on Facebook.

Diane McLennan/Supplied Flooding on Paekākāriki Hill Rd is stopping residents from leaving their properties.

The South Wairarapa Council is advising motorist to take care on rural roads. Greater Wellington Regional and Fulton Hogan are monitoring the Ruamahanga River at Waihenga Bridge.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said Wellington’s heavy rain warning was expected to last until 9pm on Monday and possibly later.

Wainuiomata in Lower Hutt had the highest recorded rainfall with 72mm in the six hours up to 9am. Porirua had 60.8mm in the same time, while Kelburn had 55mm, and Paraparaumu had 51.8mm.

Monday would have persistent heavy rain through the day but the big dumps were mostly past, he said.

Weather warnings in place

A heavy rain warning is in place for Mt Taranaki until 9am Tuesday. MetService warns of further periods of heavy rain, with another 100mm – 140mm expected to fall.

According to MetService’s thunderstorm outlook, there's a moderate chance of thunderstorms forming over Waitomo, Taupō, Taumarunui, southern Taranaki, Whanganui, northern Manawatū, Taihape and Central Hawke’s Bay on Monday afternoon and evening.