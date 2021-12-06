Manholes 'dancing' in sodden Wellington as heavy rain hits lower North Island

The lower North Island is getting a dousing on Monday morning (File photo).

A low-moving front, which has already delivered flooding to areas around Wellington, is expected to lurk over much of the lower North Island through Monday.

MetService meteorologist Amy Rositer said 25.6mm of rain fell in Wellington in the hour up to 5am, with another 17.4mm in the following hour.

Wellington, Kāpiti, Horowhenua, and parts of Taranaki are in for heavy rain for much of Monday as a slow moving low moved north over the lower North Island.

Fire and Emergency NZ said there were reports of flooding around Airlie Rd in Plimmerton, north of Wellington.

It is the same area that suffered severe flooding in 2020.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker said Wellington Water cleared a drain with a pump and one person requested sand bags to keep the water away.

Jenny Adamson/Supplied Flooding at Hariharei on the South Island West Coast on Sunday.

Wellington City Council spokeswoman Victoria Barton-Chapple said reports of flooding started arriving at the council contact centre shortly before 5am.

“There have been quite a few reports of surface flooding in Tawa, Khandallah, Karori, Seatoun, Newtown, Ngaio, and Kaiwharawhara, with a few blocked sumps and dancing manholes reported around the city too,” she said. There were no major incidents though.

Waka Kotahi NZTA warned heavy rain and surface flooding was expected to affect peak hour traffic on Monday.

Due to flooding, the left northbound lane on State Highway 2 at Petone in blocked, before the Dowse Drive off-ramp.

State Highway 6 near Harihari on the South Island West Coast, which had closed due to flooding, was open again on Monday.

Elsewhere in New Zealand, a relatively benign day is forecast.

Christchurch is in for cloud and some rain and a 13C high, while Dunedin has occasional rain and a 13C high.

Auckland is expected to have some showers and a 25C high, while Hamilton is in for some showers and a 26C high.