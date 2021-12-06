Residents narrowly avoid evacuation as rising floodwater hits Wellington suburb

A resident in Seatoun, Wellington, had to wade through flood waters to rouse her son for NCEA exams.

Residents in the Wellington suburb of Seatoun have narrowly avoided an order to evacuate their homes as widespread flooding issues affect the capital.

Fire and Emergency NZ initially said confirmed homes in Seatoun would be evacuated on Monday as storm water struggled to escape from Burnham St into the sea.

However, a drain was finally opened and water began receding.

In the wider region, streets in Porirua are flooded, the Hutt River is rising rapidly and residents in Kāpiti Coast have been advised to stay at home.

The slow-moving front causing the heavy rain is expected to lurk over much of the lower North Island through Monday.

A number of warnings are in place for the top of the South Island and bottom of the North Island, with thunderstorms also possible for central areas of the North Island in the afternoon and evening.

MetService meteorologist Amy Rositer said 25.6mm of rain fell in the capital in the hour up to 5am, with another 17.4mm in the following hour.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Joelle Williamson outside her home in Burnham St in the Wellington suburb of Seatoun.

Heavy rain is expected to continue to fall throughout the day in Wellington, Kāpiti, Horowhenua, and in parts of Taranaki due to a slow moving low, which has moved across the lower North Island.

Fire and Emergency NZ said there were reports of flooding around Airlie Rd in Plimmerton, north of Wellington.

It is the same area that suffered severe flooding in 2020.

Porirua mayor Anita Baker said Wellington Water cleared a drain with a pump and one person requested sand bags to keep the water away.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Contractors clearing drains to ease water buildup on Hutt Rd, Kaiwharawhara

Wellington City Council spokeswoman Victoria Barton-Chapple said reports of flooding started arriving at the council contact centre shortly before 5am.

“There have been quite a few reports of surface flooding in Tawa, Khandallah, Karori, Seatoun, Newtown, Ngaio, and Kaiwharawhara, with a few blocked sumps and dancing manholes reported around the city too,” she said.

Two roads in Seatoun were closed at 9am due to the high tide, a tweet from Wellington City Council said. While the car park at Lower Hutt's riverbank is also closed, according to a message from the Greater Wellington Regional Council.

One Seatoun resident had to wade home in floodwaters to rouse her son to get him to an NCEA exam.

Kāpiti District Council asked motorists to drive with care or stay at home. There is a diversion in place for traffic at Rimu Rd in Paraparaumu due to flood and the council has received some reports of slipping on rural roads. Maungakotukutuku Rd is closed due to slipping.

KÄpiti District Council/Supplied Flooding at a playground in Kāpiti.

"There are multiple sites of road surface flooding and the potential more serious flooding if rain persists at the current rate. High tide is just before midday and may cause further issues. There will be delays to the bus network," the council said on Facebook.

The South Wairarapa Council is advising motorist to take care on rural roads. Greater Wellington Regional and Fulton Hogan are monitoring the Ruamangha River at Waihenga Bridge.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said Wellington’s heavy rain warning was expected to last until 9pm on Monday and possibly later.

Wainuiomata in Lower Hutt had the highest recorded rainfall with 72mm in the six hours up to 9am. Porirua had 60.8mm in the same time, while Kelburn had 55mm, and Paraparaumu had 51.8mm.

Monday would have persistent heavy rain through the day but the big dumps were mostly past, he said.

Waka Kotahi NZTA warned heavy rain and surface flooding was expected to affect peak hour traffic on Monday.

Due to flooding, the left northbound lane on State Highway 2 at Petone in blocked, before the Dowse Drive off-ramp.

State Highway 6 near Harihari on the South Island West Coast, which had closed due to flooding, was open again on Monday.

STUFF Rivers bursting their banks, flash floods and more intense cyclones. How climate change is making floods more extreme.

Weather warnings in place

A heavy rain warning is in place for Mt Taranaki until 9am Tuesday. MetService warns of further periods of heavy rain, with another 100mm – 140mm expected to fall.

A heavy rain warning is in place for the Tararua Range, Kāpiti and Horowhenua until midnight Monday, as well as Marlborough, north of Blenheim, until about 4pm.

A heavy rain watch is also in place for Wairarapa, south of Greytown, until 3pm.

According to MetService’s thunderstorm outlook, there's a moderate chance of thunderstorms forming over Waitomo, Taupō, Taumarunui, southern Taranaki, Whanganui, northern Manawatū, Taihape and Central Hawke’s Bay on Monday afternoon and evening.

Christchurch is in for cloud and some rain and a 13C high, while Dunedin has occasional rain and a 13C high.

Auckland is expected to have some showers and a 25C high, while Hamilton is in for some showers and a 26C high.