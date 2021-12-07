Flood-hit areas 'not out of the woods' with more rain forecast for Wellington

Persistent rain leads to widespread flooding in Lower Hutt on Monday after the Hutt river burst its banks.

More heavy rain is expected in the Wellington region on Tuesday, while the cleanup from flooding on Monday gets under way.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said gauges around Wellington recorded between 100mm and 127mm of rain between 12am on Monday and 7am on Tuesday.

Kāpiti had 96mm of rain in the nine hours to 2pm on Monday. That was “very heavy indeed”, he said.

MetService has a heavy rain watch for Kāpiti and Horowhenua in place until 6pm on Tuesday and a heavy rain warning for the Tararua ranges for the same period.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Cars submerged in the Hutt City Riverbank car park on Monday.

Kāpiti mayor K Gurunathan said river levels in the region had dropped slightly overnight but “we’re not out of the woods yet”.

Rain forecast for the rest of the day meant the situation could worsen, he said.

As of 8am Tuesday morning, Te Horo village was cut off by flooding of the Mangaone stream, but access to homes near Maungakotukutuku Rd had been reopened after a slip blocked the road.

STUFF Rivers bursting their banks, flash floods and more intense cyclones. How climate change is making floods more extreme.

Gurunathan said some residents had chosen to evacuate “just to be safe” but no official evacuations were under way on Tuesday morning.

Paraparaumu resident Mark Hunt said the Wharemauku Stream was the highest he had seen in nearly 18 years and showed no sign of dropping.

He was concerned for his neighbours on lower ground on Kiwi Rd near the stream.

“It’s the worst it’s been since the Paekākāriki floods. Usually it’s just a stream, but at the moment it’s like Niagra Falls,” Hunt said.

In Hutt Valley, where cars in the Riverbank car park were swamped, Hutt City Mayor Campbell Barry said further flooding was not expected on Tuesday, but contractors were on site at the Riverbank car park clearing away debris.

He planned to personally thank Jeffrey​ Tofilau on Monday morning. Tofilau used his 4WD to haul 11 cars from the flooding on Monday.

“He did an incredible job,” Barry said.