Heavy rain likely for much of upper North Island

Much of the upper half of the North Island is likely get heavy rain on Sunday.

MetService had earlier issued a severe thunderstorm watch from 11am to midnight on Sunday for Northland, Waikato, the far western Bay of Plenty including Tauranga, Auckland and Coromandel Peninsula. This was lifted at 6.25pm.

Auckland has a chance of downpours and thunderstorms on Sunday.

MetService also issued a heavy rain watch, focused on the central North Island.

Heavy rain could fall in Waikato from 1pm Sunday to 6am Monday, in Bay of Plenty from 1pm Sunday to 9am Monday, in the ranges of Gisborne from 10am-7pm Sunday, in Wairoa district from 9am-4pm Sunday, and North Taranaki from 9am-3pm Sunday.

“A slow moving front lies across the central North Island today and overnight tonight, bringing bursts of heavy rain and thunderstorms,” MetService said.

“There is some uncertainty where the heaviest falls will be across Waikato and Bay of Plenty, where localised downpours are possible.”

MetService said the thunderstorms were expected to be slow moving, and there was a possibility of torrential rain.

MetService said northern parts of the North Island were covered by a very warm and moist air mass.

Auckland is forecast to have northerly breezes and rain at times on Sunday, with localised downpours and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. A high of 25 degrees Celsius is expected during the day, with the temperature expected to sit on 20C for most of the night.

Rain is forecast across the North Island for the next three days, and some of it could be heavy. The South Island is also expected to get rain during the period, although not as much, and some areas are forecast to be dry for much of the time.