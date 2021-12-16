Flooding, heat, humidity and a gloomy capital: What's up with New Zealand's early summer weather?

Le Bons Bay residents were cleaning up on Thursday after heavy rain caused slips and flooded properties.

Summer has started with a couple of weeks of “active” weather, including high humidity and night-time heat, drenching rains, and in Wellington a particularly gloomy period.

Anyone who checked out the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research’s seasonal climate outlook, published at the start of December, would not have been particularly surprised.

The outlook identified several factors that Niwa expected would contribute to a “hot, humid summer”.

Those factors included a marine heatwave around the country, and the La Niña climate driver. In recent days, the weather has also been affected by something called the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), with another factor being something called the Southern Annular Mode. Climate change also plays a role.

“We’ve had a week or so that has been quite wet, that’s not inconsistent with the implications of warm seas and La Niña,” Niwa meteorologist Ben Noll said on Thursday.

“As we go through the upcoming couple of weeks, it does look like we’re going in a bit of a different direction.”

While something similar to the conditions of the past week could repeat later in summer, fortunately the next couple of weeks looked like being different.

The MJO was a pulse of rain and cloud that moved around the Earth every month or two. It had been quite active over the western Pacific in the past 10 days, Noll said.

Its fingerprints were on the generation of two tropical cyclones – Ruby in the southern hemisphere and Rai in the northern hemisphere.

In the past, MJO activity in the western Pacific had also been associated with heavier rainfall, particularly in northern New Zealand.

On Wednesday, the heaviest rain fell mostly in Bay of Plenty and parts of the north and east of the South Island.

“This one may have expanded down the country a little more than we would have expected,” Noll said.

MetService reported about 64 millimetres of rain in Christchurch on Wednesday, 107mm at Kaikōura, and 58mm in Ashburton and Rakaia.

Weather events were affected by the location of the high pressure belt, and in the past few days that belt had been mainly over Southland and Otago, Noll said.

Along with the more variable factors contributing to the “active” weather in the first half of December, climate change was kind of a long-term “tailwind” for temperatures, Noll said.

So, the temperatures now would be warmer than they would have been with the same natural drivers 50 to 70 years ago.

With climate change, the world was getting warmer, but the impact of that warming differed, Noll said.

The warmer than usual seas around New Zealand this summer were affecting the weather in this country.

In the United States, one of the factors that contributed to recent deadly tornados in the South and Midwest was warmer than usual water in the Gulf of Mexico during winter.

Niwa’s summer climate outlook said that while the La Niña weather pattern was unlikely to be strong, it was expected to be a key climate driver for New Zealand during the summer.

In a presentation on the outlook, Noll said La Niña brought more warm subtropical winds from the east and northeast. That could mean much of the country has sticky, humid nights, particularly for the east and north of the North Island.

Subtropical lows that developed to the north of the country, and were favoured during La Niña events, could fuel localised areas of heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding in some regions.

The climate outlook also noted that climate patterns would be influenced during the first half of December by the active phase of the MJO – the pulse of rain and cloud moving around the Earth.

The climate outlook also noted a feature called the Southern Annular Mode (SAM) was favoured to remain positive during much of December. That would support a warmer than average end to the year across the country, with southerly fronts occurring infrequently.

The SAM is a ring of climate variability that encircles the South Pole and extends out to the latitudes of New Zealand.

In his presentation on the outlook, Noll said that during November there had been considerable rainfall variation in the east of the North Island, with very dry conditions in the south and record wet conditions in the north.

There could be a similar rainfall gradient during summer, with the possibility of drier weather in the western and southern parts of the east of the North Island and Waikato, while the Far North was quite a bit wetter.