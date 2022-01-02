Hot, hot, hot: Lower Hutt, Invercargill and Central Otago crack 32C

Swimming holes in the Hutt River are the places to go as the temperature tops 30 degrees in the Hutt Valley. Watch drone footage of jumpers making a rainbow from the spray as they hit the water at the Māoribank Swimming Hole.

New Zealanders flocked to the beach to enjoy a cracker, hot summer’s day on Sunday.

It was the southern parts of both main islands that attracted the highest temperatures with Roxburgh (32.5C) in Central Otago edging out Lower Hutt (32.3C) as the hottest spot, according to Metservice data.

Invercargill hit 32.2C, just a smidgen below its highest ever temp of 32.3C.

Ross Giblin Bathers cool off in the Maoribank swimming hole in a bend of the Hutt River as the Hutt Valley reached 30 degrees. About 200 people jumped off rocks, paddled in the water or sunbathed at the popular swimming spot.

MetService forecaster Tuporo Marsters​ said a ridge of high pressure would keep temperatures high in the North Island until at least Wednesday with another hot Monday predicted for the south.

“Drink plenty of water, stay out of the sun, and avoid extreme physical exertion.”

Parts of the Central North Island also peaked above the 30C mark on Sunday.

“Taumarunui made it to 32 degrees as well, Kawarau got to 30, but Lower Hutt was the hottest for the North Island,” Marsters said.

Alexandra and Wanaka got up to around 32C but a little further north, Christchurch was a bit cooler reaching 24C on Sunday afternoon, with winds and cloud cover keeping the temperature lower in the city compared to other main centres.

Marsters said wind can make a big difference to the temperature, and used Wellington Airport as an example saying once the sea breeze dropped, the temperature shot up from 23C to nearly 28C.

Some high cloud that's covering parts of the South Island on Sunday is part of a large band that stretches all the way to Tropical Cyclone Seth (Category 1), which is currently tracking southeast between Australia and New Caledonia and poses no threat to New Zealand.

Main centres

In the main centres, Aucklanders had fine, hot day on Sunday with a high of 28C and northeasterly breezes.

Edward Lodge/Supplied Freddy Lodge cools down in a pool in Bayswater on Auckland's North Shore as temperature reach 28C in the city.

That warm, sunny weather is expected to stick around Tāmaki Makaurau, with a high of 28C also forecast for Monday.

Monday will be nice and warm for the South Island on Monday but cooling down a bit on Tuesday.

In Wellington on Monday, there will be some morning cloud about the place, with a high of 24C.

In Christchurch on Monday, some low-lying cloud will clear into a hot day, with a high of 27C.

Ross Giblin Many people will be at the beach on Sunday to make the most of the hot, summer day.

A fine day with high cloud is forecast for Dunedin on Sunday, with a high of 26C. On Monday, the temperature will drop slightly to a high of 22C with some morning cloud forecast.

Next week

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, on Monday, a fine and sunny day is forecast for most of Aotearoa, with some cloudy patches expected.

On Tuesday, fine weather is forecast for most of the North Island. There will be some cloudy and rain in Gisborne and northern Hawke's Bay, and a few showers for Northland through Bay of Plenty.

On Tuesday, the South Island will be partly cloudy, with a few showers in the afternoon and evening for inland places.

There will also be significant swells next week. A low pressure system developing to the east of the country will create significant waves for the northeast of the North Island during the later half of Monday, and Tuesday, MetService said.